Hallia’s son Jaakko easily gets bad symptoms from bad indoor air. The family is worried about how the pressure to save money in welfare areas will affect Jaako’s well-being.

Coach freaked out on a bad day when the six-year-old Jaakko Huhtamäki ears started bleeding in the gym.

“Take the boy out of the building,” said Jaako’s stepfather Timo Hallia to the coach by phone.

After Jaakko had been standing in the open air for a while, the bleeding stopped and the boy’s condition returned to normal.