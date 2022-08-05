HS in Hungary | Orbán’s administration has offered Hungarians generous relief for the cost of living, but now dependence on Russian energy has become a headache

Budapest

Last on Saturday To István Siba there was a rush for the diesel pump.

The Hungarian government had just dropped the surprising news about the fuel price change, and the Budapest-based transport entrepreneur immediately headed to the nearest gas station.

There was a queue at the gas station. Numerous others had also heard the government’s extra press conference.

Siba filled the tank of a transport vehicle belonging to his company with diesel. In Hungary, a liter of diesel costs 480 forints, or about 1.2 euros, which is the price per liter according to the price ceiling set by the government.

Siba had two customers waiting in front of him at the checkout. He realized he was late.

“The woman working at the checkout said they can no longer sell me cheaper diesel. I then had to pay almost HUF 9,900 more than before,” says Siba.

Saturday in an extraordinary press conference, the minister Gergely Gulyás announced that the government will reduce the number of people who have previously benefited from the 480 forint or 1.2 euro price ceiling for fuel.

The decision entered into force just an hour after the press conference.

This left very little reaction time for Siba and other entrepreneurs.

Vehicles used by companies are not are no longer entitled to buy cheaper fuel. In the future, only private vehicles, taxis and agricultural vehicles may buy cheaper fuel at gas stations.

Entrepreneurs like Siba have to pay the market price for fuel.

Consequently, the operating costs of companies increased significantly during one morning. As a result of the decision, gasoline sold to companies became more expensive by about 44 percent and diesel by about 53 percent.

People refuel their vehicles in the town of Esztergom, Hungary, near the border with Slovakia, on Saturday, July 30.

The decision the reason was said to be the lack of oil and fuel, which is due to the temporary reduction of the domestic refining capacity, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia.

According to the government, the most significant reason for the reduction in refining capacity is the maintenance work at the Moli oil refinery of the Hungarian national oil and energy company. The maintenance work at the oil refinery in the town of Százhalombatta may take “a month at best, but possibly longer.” Mol is currently the only company in Hungary that is responsible for the import of fuel and its distribution.

It was also hoped that the decision would increase the desire of fuel wholesalers to bring fuel to the Hungarian market. International companies have been reluctant to bring fuel to the Hungarian market, because due to the price ceiling they have to sell it at a loss.

However, on Saturday evening, many Hungarian gas stations no longer sold 95-octane gasoline. It is believed that the diesel availability problems will become more concrete during August, says the Hungarian free news website Telex.

Decommissioned gas pumps at a Hungarian gas station on Saturday, July 30.

Cost of living the downgrade policy has been an important part of the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán the government’s general energy strategy since 2010, when he came to power for the first time.

With the politics of Orbán and the Fidesz party he represents, the concept has become familiar to all Hungarians rezsicsökkentéswhich refers to the reduction of living expenses, such as water, electricity and gas bills.

With it, the Hungarian government has been able to intervene in energy prices normally determined by the market economy by forcing public operators to reduce prices.

It has implemented price reductions by setting price ceilings.

Previously the reduced prices applied to all households, regardless of the amount of energy consumption.

However, due to the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis that is punishing Europe, the government has had to pass on increasing costs to consumers.

On July 21, the government decided that from the beginning of August, you can only buy 2,523 kilowatt hours of cheaper electricity per year, reports the Reuters news agency. In the future, you will have to pay double the price for the excess portion.

Regarding gas, the usage limit is 1,729 cubic meters per year. A price close to market prices is applied to the amount exceeding that, which means a sevenfold increase in prices.

The decision on annual usage limits led to the fact that the sales of eMag air conditioners, a popular online store in Hungary, decreased by 90 percent in a week compared to average sales, reported Telex.

On the other hand, the sale of solar panels in the online store quadrupled in just one week after the announcement about usage limits.

István Siba is not happy with the government’s decision on Saturday, although he says he knows it had to be done.

“For us Hungarians, these high prices came as a surprise, even a shock. But I believe that this decision was necessary, because price caps obviously could not be a sustainable solution.”

István Siba says that he hopes that he will be able to keep his company profitable even before his retirement starting next year. “I’m optimistic about that,” he says.

Siba adds that he fears that Hungarians will not be able to afford to pay for his company’s services in the future. He has to transfer the losses caused by the increase in fuel costs to customer prices.

“I think the demand for my company’s services will decrease, as customers will have to pay more in the future. However, I cannot transfer all these costs directly to customer prices, and therefore I have to think more carefully about the running costs of my company.”

The purchasing power of Hungarians is also weakened by record high inflation, which has already weakened the value of the forint by eight percent against the euro this year. The government’s decision on Saturday is feared to accelerate inflation even more.

“I don’t think anyone can guess how much fuel will cost a month from now. I am sure that the price of fuel will also rise among other costs,” states Siba.

Orbán’s and the energy policy of the Fidesz party, which he represents, has made life easier for many Hungarians, but it shows significant drainage defects.

When Hungary is unable to produce all the energy it needs by itself, a policy aimed at reducing living costs requires competitively priced energy imports.

In Hungary’s case, this condition means Russian gas and oil, on which it is highly dependent: about 85 percent of Hungary’s gas and 65 percent of its oil are imported from Russia.

Hungary is only able to produce a fifth of the gas it needs, says the national company that manages the country’s gas networks FGSZ.

As Orbán stated earlier in February of this year: “If there is Russian gas, there is rezsicsökkentés. If there is no Russian gas, there is no rezsicsökkentés.”

In addition, the refineries of the Hungarian national oil and energy company Moli are designed to use Russian oil. According to the company converting its refineries to use some other reference oil quality would take 2-4 years.

So citizens can be sold cheap energy and fuel, Hungarian energy companies have to buy gas, electricity and oil at a higher price than they can be sold to citizens due to price ceilings.

Hungarian independent economic research institute According to GKI the price caps on energy costs took HUF 300 billion from the state budget last year, which is around EUR 740 million at the current exchange rate. The research institute predicts that the costs caused by price ceilings may even quadruple this year.

István Siba says that he is very satisfied that Hungarians have not had to pay so much for fuel or housing costs.

Now he says he is more cynical about it.

“Until now, we have been satisfied, but not anymore, because everything is getting more expensive. This is now reality and we have to get used to it.”

Viktor Orbán however, has promisedthat there will be enough gas for the entire nation in the future and that every Hungarian family will have the opportunity to get gas and electricity at a reduced price in the future as well.

It remains to be seen whether his promise will also be kept in the coming winter, when the energy crisis afflicting Europe is expected to worsen even more.