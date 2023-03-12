HS in Hungary | Hungary doesn’t tolerate George Soros, but with his money people still study in the country: “The course is like protection for me”, says a single parent belonging to the minority

The Hungarian government forced the Central European University founded by George Soros to move to Vienna. The part that stayed in Budapest also opened its adult courses to those left behind in Hungary.

Gábor Horváth sits at the table and digs Lidl out of his plastic bag by Art Spiegelman from the classic cartoon Maus. Maus, about the Holocaust, is the homework of the group gradually gathering in the room, which will be discussed shortly.

We are at CEU or Central European University in Budapest, but Horváth is not a typical student and he is not completing a degree.

He is one of Budapest’s homeless who sleeps outside or in a shelter. During the day, he sells a magazine for the homeless called Fedél Nélkül, i.e. Without a roof, similar to the Big Number sold in Finland. He also writes poems in the magazine under the pen name Szamócza, i.e. Strawberry.

Homeless Gábor Horvath sells the street newspaper Fedél Nélkül during the day and attends a course in the evenings. In the photo, Horvath works as a newspaper seller in Budapest on the streets of Buda.

Gábor Horváth delves into Art Spiegelman’s Maus, which was part of the course reading.

Horváth noticed the job advertisement in the magazine he sold for the course. The participants of the course, named the Socrates project, train once a week to read texts, discuss them critically and defend their own point of view. Maus is the basis for a discussion about how war is represented in art.

Priority has been given to those who have not previously had the opportunity for university-level studies, for example due to financial reasons or health and family reasons. They are between 27 and 80 years old, says the teacher Kata Gyuris.

The course site CEU is owned by a Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros A university founded in Budapest by the prime minister Viktor Orbán led government smoked out of Hungary in 2018.

HS visited CEU for the last time in 2017, when the government’s ax was already hanging over the university. At that time, the university still had a little hope in the air, if only a positive outcome would be achieved in the negotiations with the government. At the time, 1,500 students were studying at the university, and its carefully renovated facilities were in full use.

The opposite happened: You can no longer graduate from the Budapest campus. Hungarian CEU cannot award university-level degrees.

CEU’s library, which stretches over several floors, is currently quiet. It used to be full of students.

The current headquarters of the university is in Vienna, the capital of Austria, but it was not possible to complete CEU in Hungary either. The Socrates project is one example of that. Kyky-CEU also provides education to Hungarian Roma and refugees from Ukraine and organizes various lecture series. Its library is open to everyone, and you can do research there.

George Soros founded the Central European University CEU in 1991.

Soros, who belonged to Hungary’s significant Jewish minority, was 13 years old when the Nazis occupied Budapest. His family survived with fake identities. After the war, Soros moved to London, studied there and later moved to the United States. He created his fortune with the Quantum Fund investment fund, which, among other things, speculated on currencies.

With his fortune, Soros wanted to invest in charity, and his eyes turned to the country of his birth, freed from the sphere of influence of the Soviet Union. The new rulers had to be trained there.

of CEUs became appreciated. The mainstays of the ruling party Fidesz have also studied at the university, the same people who later evicted it from the country.

Among other things, the official speaker of Orbán’s government Zoltán Kovacswho refused to meet Helsingin Sanom, has graduated from CEU.

An advocate of a liberal and open society, Soros and his university began to irritate the Hungarian government more and more over the years. The government began to consistently refer to the university as the “Soros University” and presented the Hungarian-born founder in a suspicious light. Among other things, it was whispered that he was organizing immigration to Hungary and that he was manipulating Hungary’s internal politics.

Soros was a useful enemy to the government. For years, he has been the main villain of various far-right and anti-Jewish conspiracy theories, pulling the strings in the background to promote various far-liberal goals.

In 2017, the Hungarian government changed the Higher Education Act so that foreign universities operating in Hungary must also have their headquarters and teach in their original home country. Due to the law change, the university’s home country and Hungary had to have an agreement defining the university’s activities in Hungary.

The US-registered CEU has no actual operations in the US, so it could not meet the most important condition. It signed a cooperation agreement with New York’s Bard College, but the arrangement did not work for Hungary.

The Socrates course meets once a week. The participants are between the ages of 27 and 80.

of the Socrates project the lecture continues. Sitting next to Horváth Anna Berhidaiwho is a single parent.

“I used to live right next to CEU and always wanted to study here. But as a single parent, I couldn’t go to university, it took me several years to graduate from high school as well. This has been a great opportunity,” says Berhidai.

“Greek literature and history, which we covered in the first part of the course, was missing from my life before. This social education has also been really interesting, not only because of the war in Ukraine, but also because of other connections related to today. This course is like a protection for me.”

Berhidai gets in touch later and wants to add that by protection he meant that he was able to be his own non-binary self in the course, that is, in terms of his gender identity, something other than the unequivocally female-male division. In Hungary, where the rights of sexual minorities have been narrowed, it matters.

Victor Orbán and his government’s crusade against Hungarian higher education institutions and their autonomy did not end with the Central European University. In 2021, the government changed the administration of the country’s 21 universities to a foundation-based one, which, according to the government, was intended to secure university funding and facilitate cooperation with the private sector.

Representatives of Fidesz, including ministers and secretaries of state, began to be appointed to the boards of these foundations.

The EU countered this: it announced that students from the universities in question will no longer be given grant funding for Erasmus student exchanges at foreign universities. The counter-vet is part of the actions that the EU requires from Hungary in order for the country to retain its EU funding.

Hungary seems to bend. At the beginning of February, a representative of the government announced that the ministers would no longer stay in the foundations.

Through funding, the EU now has a tool that it can use in the direction of the Hungarian government. For the Central European university, the tool came into use too late.