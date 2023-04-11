HS in Hong Kong | Hong Kong is now in China’s footsteps quietly and cautiously – “China got what it wanted”

In Hong Kong, the streets have fallen silent and mouths have fallen silent.

Hong Kong

It is this is strange. And sad.

I sit as a professor of political studies by Jean-Pierre Cabestan in a study room at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Cabestan is a rarity, perhaps the last dinosaur.

Is he really the only researcher working in Hong Kong who dares to freely comment on the city’s political situation?

“I’m one of the few,” Cabestan answers wryly.

Can you think of others besides yourself?

“Well no.”

Professor Jean-Pierre Cabestan teaches the Chinese political system to his students. He says that he has not changed the content of his teaching at all because of the safety law.

Before the journalist could choose an interviewee from among the numerous political scholars from Hong Kong’s many universities. China then enacted the National Security Law in Hong Kong by the summer of 2020.

It finally shut up.

Vaguely worded articles limit criticism of the mother country China or even talk about democracy. The sentences are harsh.

Otherwise, China took the autonomous region in its grip.

“There is no more meaningful political activity here,” Cabestan says bluntly.

“I think politics is simple game over.”

So the end, dead and pitted.

Cabestan dares to speak directly because he is already old and there is no career ahead of him. He also thinks that as a foreigner he can be forgiven for things.

A large part of Hong Kong’s democratic opposition was imprisoned. The new electoral laws pushed the politics of the autonomous region into the hands of pro-China. However, many people will like the change, because there are also many pro-China people in Hong Kong.

The magazine has been shut down, and the famous researchers have not been given an extension for their work at the universities. Schoolchildren now hear praise for China instead of teaching about democracy.

Cabestan says that there is no going back to the old, freer time. But he doesn’t think that the situation in Hong Kong will get much tighter.

“I believe that people in Beijing are satisfied. China already achieved what it wanted, which was to scare everyone.”

Hong Kong is quietly and cautiously in China’s footsteps.

For ordinary Hongkongers who are not so interested in politics, the changes are still not visible, Cabestan reminds. Everyday life for 7.5 million inhabitants moves on as before.

So, how do you know that democracy has been killed? That freedom of expression is shackled? That history is being twisted into a new position?

You can see it by staring at nothing, at what is no longer there.

In place of the shame pile, there is now a group of stones.

I am sitting on an egg-shaped stone, next to aniline-red dahlias, in the courtyard of the University of Hong Kong. Under the flag in the inner courtyard, students eat canteen food at the terrace tables, chat and laugh.

If I didn’t know, I wouldn’t guess that I was sitting in one of the most important places symbolically for Hong Kong’s transformation.

Before the stones, there was the famous Häpeäpaalu sculpture, where a group of twisted bodies rose to the heights. It commemorated the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing in 1989, when the Chinese army put an end to the long-running protests. Hundreds, probably thousands, died.

The Pile of Shame sculpture in 2021 before its removal from the University of Hong Kong.

One night in December 2021, the university removed the statue. The university claimed the elderly statue was dangerous, but everyone knew the danger was political.

In the past, Hong Kong was the only place in China where the politically sensitive massacre could be remembered. Now the organizers of previous years’ commemorations are being sentenced to prison.

History is washed to suit China in Hong Kong as well.

At one time, this street was filled to the brim with protesters. Now there is a recruitment notice for police officers on the side of the street.

On Hennessy Street trams rumble and people rush from lunch to work.

You wouldn’t believe that in the summer of 2019 the street was a battleground. In the summer of 2019, rioters threw stones and fuel bottles from behind the barricades. The police responded with tear gas and batons.

Demonstrations were held in Hong Kong for the second year, even in millions of people, peacefully and non-violently. At first only against a law on the extradition of criminals, but soon there were demands for the expansion of democracy and even independence from the mother country.

Hong Kong’s autonomous status stems from the fact that it was under British control until 1997. When it was handed over to China, China promised to keep Hong Kong’s own system in place for a long time.

Tired of the protests, China enacted the Security Law 2020. However, many in Hong Kong believe that such a law would have come sooner or later anyway.

Demonstrators and rioters were arrested and sentenced by the thousands.

If you can look, you can still find traces of the demonstration at Hennessy. The traffic light poles are painted with a darker gray up to the middle. They cover graffiti and stickers.

Eight small spots have been covered with paint on one of the posts. It probably had eight writing marks for the protest slogan Free Hong Kong, the revolution of our time.

The graffiti during the demonstrations has been painted to hide.

The fences and garbage cans lining the streets shine with their newness. The old ones were torn to the barricades of the demonstrations.

Now organizing any small demonstration is really difficult.

At the time of the protests, the wall of Hong Kong’s government building was full of small post-it notes demanding freedoms. It was called the democracy wall. Now it shimmers in white paint.

Nowadays, the democracy walls of universities only have invitations to chess clubs and other hobby activities.

Hong Kong and China flags on the roof of the metro company.

Is hard to know exactly what is allowed and what not to say in Hong Kong and where to get into trouble. That’s why many people don’t say it at all.

I’m interviewing the director of Hong Kong’s fresh pride visual culture museum, M+ Suhanya Raffelia. I would like to know how the art world has changed in Hong Kong with the security law. And especially where is the limit, what the museum can show and what it can’t.

M+ has already been in the midst of a fierce self-censorship debate. It didn’t put a dissident artist on its wall Oh Weiwei famous photo of him showing the middle finger to Tiananmen Square. And took the same photo off their website.

The museum has repeatedly assured that it has not censored itself and that it has made its own choices.

For half an hour I ask and ask, but Raffel goes round and round and does not answer the core of the questions. Finally he says:

“The National Security Act is quite recent. (–) I guess we’re still trying to figure it out. But it hasn’t affected us yet.”

Suhanya Raffel, Director of M+, Museum of Visual Culture.

For example, Hong Kong’s film supply has been affected by the law. The documentary about the protests was not shown, and recently a horror film that made fun of Winnie the Pooh was not shown. Winnie the Pooh is the leader of China Xi Jinping nickname.

M+’s sensitive section, i.e. Siggi’s collection, has a huge amount of contemporary Chinese art. After the apparent accusations of self-censorship, seeing the collection is a shock to me. A positive shock.

In mainland China, such a collection would not currently be exhibited at Takuu. Such sensitive work is part of it.

The M+ museum exhibits, among other things, Ai Weiwei’s work Whitewash, which tells about the fact that the truth is always revealed in the end.

Song Dong’s In the photo titled Breathing, the man appears to be kissing the ground on his stomach in the Tiananmen Square, but on closer inspection, he is panting in a distressing position.

In the paintings and sculptures, we look at Mao, the emptiness of the communist party’s propaganda and the hiding of the truth.

The exhibition features critical but lesser-known works by Ai Weiwein.

Makes me smile. The museum may be careful in its words, but it is bold in its art.

They seem to be cunning.

If if you look at Hong Kong and compare it to mainland China, there is still a difference.

Books by dissidents and “wrong” interpretations of history have been purged from bookstores, but there are still, for example, art books presenting genitalia. You can’t find those across the border in the motherland.

And there wouldn’t be an art exhibition on, say, Asian homosexuality in mainland China, but there is in Hong Kong.

As Professor Cabestan said, anything that is not directly political is freer in Hong Kong.

The T-shirts sold at the clothing market on the outskirts of the city still read Be like water. Those were also the slogans of the demonstrators. That meant the protesters had to flow down the streets like water, depending on the situation.

So there is a little defiance. The boundaries of what to say are still being pushed.

The English-language media The South China Morning Post and Hong Kong Free Press continue to report on human rights violations and other sensitive issues. Although more restrained than before.

More than a hundred thousand Hong Kongers have moved elsewhere since the security law came into force. But people still move from mainland China to Hong Kong in search of freedom.

It is still easier to breathe in Hong Kong than across the border in the mother country.