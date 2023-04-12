HS in Hong Kong | Andy Kan sat through his sentence from the protest: “It was amazing, prison changed my life”

Condemnation of pro-democracy supporters continues in Hong Kong. The experience of Andy Kan, who was sentenced for rioting in 2019, is surprising: he had time to read and think in prison.

In court Andy Kan pleaded guilty. The police had 20 minutes of video of Kan throwing rocks at the police and building barricades between the protesters and the authorities.

Kan was wearing a mask and goggles against the tear gas, and behind them he thought he was unrecognizable. The opposite happened: familiar ears peeked out from behind the glasses, and Kan’s backpack was also striking.

Besides, Kan was arrested on the spot.

“I am fine with the charge. I don’t think rioting was a shameful charge,” says Kan.

In the spring of 2019, protests began in Hong Kong, initially demanding the rejection of only one law. Since then, more extensive democracy was demanded, and some even wanted Hong Kong to become independent from China. The demonstrations grew huge and continued for a second year.

At its peak, two million people participated in the protests. There were also rioters in the crowd.

More than a thousand of the protesters have so far been sent to prison or youth prison.

Kan is one of them.

of Hong Kong suddenly a huge number of young people entered prisons for the first time. A large number of those convicted have been 21 years old or younger. They were in a world completely foreign to them, among criminals and members of the triad, the Hong Kong mafia.

After all, Kan was 24 years old. He had been a line engineer who helped companies with computer problems.

When Kan remembers the events of the summer of 2019 and the subsequent prison sentence, his eyes twinkle.

Unbelievably:

According to Kan, prison was a great time. He says this many times.

“Prison changed my life in a positive direction. My relationships improved, my handwriting improved and my fitness improved.”

Andy Kan gets his hair cut at a barber shop that supported the protesters. These moves are called yellow moves.

Andy Kanin cuts hair on the barber’s floor.

Kan served only 20 of a 30-month sentence for good behavior. The world of values ​​seems to have remained the same. He has chosen a cafe as the interview location, which was one of the yellow businesses at the time of the protests.

So it was on the side of the protesters. And maybe it still is, because a careful eye catches one of the symbols of the protest movement, i.e. a funny frog, from the shelf. Cafes on street level don’t dare to display them anymore.

At the time of the protests, there were also blue movements that supported the administration and the police. Hong Kongers were very divided.

In court, in his long speech emphasizing the responsibility of rulers, Kan cited, among other things Martin Luther King: “The language of rioting is spoken by those who are not listened to.”

Kan says he decided to act when a group of thugs in white shirts had beaten protesters and others at the metro station. According to the protesters, the police cooperated with the thugs.

Even during the riots, the engineer Kan was not as philosophical as he was in court, but he learned to be eloquent in the meantime in pretrial detention. He actually had time to serve most of his sentence before his trial.

in Hong Kongthe prison day schedule was like this:

At 8 o’clock was breakfast. After that there were visitors. It was an hour of outdoor activities and exercise. Lunch and free time. Dinner and evening time in your own cell.

There were three hours of work either in the morning or in the afternoon. In pretrial detention, Kan’s job was to fold envelopes, and in the real prison, he worked as an ironer in the laundry.

Except he didn’t work. He sat inconspicuously in the corner of the laundry, reading books and lifting weights. The buckets of different sizes from the laundry, which he filled with water, served as punts.

Kan shows how he did bicep curls with smaller barbells. Even squatting was successful when you hung many buckets of water on a long brush handle.

“Time is so valuable, and I didn’t want to have to work for such little compensation.”

The lynching was successful because Kan was rich in prison.

“In prison, things are paid for with tobacco. I had a lot of visitors, so I had a lot of tobacco, and I don’t smoke. I paid others, and they did my work.”

Andy Kan in Hong Kong’s darkening evening. She is going to dinner with her fiancé.

In their spare time, the protesters sat at the same tables in the prison, read liberal newspapers and talked. Kan hardly socialized with the other prisoners.

“We had such different backgrounds, and they disagreed about the protests,” Kan explains.

“Other prisoners do everything for money, we did not protest for money. At first, the prisoners and even the guards asked us how much we were paid for demonstrating. Or were we offered women? So they didn’t ask if we were paid, but how much.”

Encounters with career criminals were friendly in themselves.

“Contrary to popular belief, most people are quite nice. When I was in prison for the first day, someone gave me toothpaste and a milk tea-type drink.”

It was only worth avoiding the nastiest guys.

Not all convicted protesters fare equally well in prison as they get used to prison life and its hierarchy. The beginning is usually difficult, he says John Mak. Mak works for the organization Project Change and helps protesters who have been released from prison.

Adaptation ultimately depends a lot on whether you find a purpose in being in prison. If you get to study, for example, it immediately helps a lot.

Kan really found a purpose for being in prison.

He read a lot of philosophy, history and even learned calligraphy.

Now in the cafe, Kan digs out of his bag his most beloved books from his time in prison: One is by the former president of the Czech Republic Václav Havel a book analyzing freedom and power. The other is a psychiatrist Victor Franklin a book that describes Franklin’s time in a Nazi concentration camp and his search for the meaning of life in the midst of horror.

Andy Kan’s most important companions in prison were books.

“Before my arrest, I was like other Hong Kongers. I spent all my time at work. Now there was time to read and write letters.”

Kan wrote them passionately, to his girlfriend even every day.

Their relationship deepened, as did Kan’s relationship with his parents, with whom he was previously distant. Mother visited the prison many times a week.

“When you suffer, you get love from others,” says Kan.

Not everyone’s families have supported their children, as some have considered the prison sentence shameful, says Mak.

Kan has been lucky in many ways.

“Many protesters’ relationships were broken while in prison, but mine survived. My girlfriend is now my fiance.”

To my surprise Kan got out of prison already a year ago after serving two-thirds of the sentence.

He first found work through the yellow network, and then he was able to return to his former workplace. So there has been enough luck in the job market as well. According to Maki, some of the protesters have been fired from their jobs or university because of their convictions, and it is not easy to find work after being released.

Kan’s relationship with work changed in prison, when he realized what could be more valuable all day long. For example, read.

“I wish I could get basic social security without working.”

But on the other hand, Kan would not like to leave a very big gap in his resume. He dreams of moving to Europe, and then you have to have the papers of a hard worker.

“Hong Kong has changed for the worse. I have lost hope. Some protesters say they will never leave Hong Kong, but I don’t say that. I can still leave.”

A big wave of emigration has swept over Hong Kong.

The condemnation of pro-democracy continues. Among other things, there are a large number of Hong Kong politicians who have been in pre-trial detention for a long time. Their sin was to hold primaries.

The electoral system has been changed to be so pro-China that real democracy has been buried. China enacted a national security law in Hong Kong, and because of that, big issues such as democracy or the relationship with China cannot be talked about freely.

Such things haven’t been talked about in this interview, because I haven’t asked about them.

Few who have been in prison dare to give such an open-minded interview as Kan now.

Are you scared?

“I don’t want to limit what I want to say. And I don’t think I’m going to be in danger because of this. If I’m arrested for an interview, I’m speechless, but I’m ready for it,” says Kan.

“As Václav Havel teaches, we must be brave and not be silent.”

Correction April 12, 2023 at 4:55 a.m.: Contrary to what was previously reported in the story, Václav Havel was the former president of the Czech Republic, not the leader of the Polish Solidarity movement.