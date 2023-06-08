HS in Herson | Russian artillery hit the place where those fleeing the dam destruction gathered

The war brought a flood to the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Only the roof can be seen from Valentina Maš’s home, where she had lived since 1958.

8.6. 19:44 | Updated 8.6. 20:18

The green one people, cats, dogs and even one pet turtle get off the rubber boat.

Previously, it was hundreds of meters from here to the Dnieper River. Now the water is washing away the asphalt of the road.

The beauty salon in the neighboring block has remained in Uppela.

According to the locals, the water level continues to rise. Even yesterday, the stone foundation of the beauty salon was visible.

Kakhovka the flood caused by the destruction of the dam reaches here as far as the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. Several square kilometers of the city’s surface are covered under water.

The evacuation of people from their flooded homes continues for the third day. Evacuations are made more difficult by the Russians’ continuous fire. The Dnieper River has been the frontline of the war since last November, when Ukrainian forces liberated the city from Russian occupation.

Russia struck near this evacuation point a moment later.

On the Dnieper is now a new beach in the center of Kherson. They are waiting for their families there Tatiana and Yevgeni Polanskaya. Aid workers have just evacuated them from their home, which is located a few kilometers away on an island off the city of Kherson.

Now the aid workers’ rubber boat is picking up the couple’s son and the family’s dog and cat.

The Polanskas say they were really scared when they woke up on Tuesday morning.

“The Russians were firing continuously, and there was water everywhere.”

At first the water was knee-deep, and on Thursday it had already reached the roof of the first floor of the apartment building. The Polanskas’ home was located on the eighth floor.

They heard the rescue boat’s whistle outside and decided it was time to leave.

Aid workers lifted the couple into the boat. Now their intention is to go to friends for a few nights.

“I hope the water will go away. We want to return to our home,” says Tatjana Polanskaja.

Tatjana and Yevgeni Polanskaja’s home is now surrounded by water.

In flood zones the apartments do not have water, electricity or gas. It is estimated that the real damage caused by the flood will only be assessed in weeks or months. Now the most important thing is to help people blocked by water to dry land.

Aid workers have both boats and Ukrainian-made Sherp vehicles that can drive even in water.

For the new a 90-year-old has also arrived at the beach area Valentina Maš. He patrols the beach in the hope that the water level will drop.

Maš wanted to go back home. To the house where he has lived since 1958, i.e. more than 60 years. Maš is also worried about his dog Piža, who didn’t make it when he left for the emergency room.

Aid workers say that they have visited Maši’s house. All you could see was the roof. Everything else is under water.

Animal transport booths have been collected next to the beach. Animals are also evacuated from this point.

Valentina Maš patrols the beach in the hope that the water level will drop.

Evacuation interrupted by a whistling sound followed by a loud bang. Second and third. The bangs get louder. People go to the ground to lie down, others seek shelter behind a concrete wall.

Russian artillery will not leave alone even now.

The blows hit the area where we had interviewed the Polanskaja couple moments before. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, nine people were injured in the attacks.

The Russians have been terrorizing Kherson for over a year. First by occupying the city and after retreating to the other side of the river, firing roughly on the opposite bank almost daily.

Now the war has brought with it a flood that has been called one of the biggest man-made environmental disasters of the decade.

Russia is most likely behind the destruction.

Previously the shortest distance between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region was only the width of the Dnieper River, i.e. about half a kilometer. The flood has forced both Russian and Ukrainian troops to withdraw.

Spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk said on Thursday that the Russians would have retreated 5 to 15 kilometers. According to him, with this, the Russian bombings in the region would practically have been halved.

It doesn’t feel like it yet. The sounds of shelling continued for several hours on Thursday.