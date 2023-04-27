HS in Herson | Russia fires hard at Kherson – “They are taking revenge on us now”, says the mother of the family to HS, when the enemy is 500 meters away

Kherson is being fired upon again non-stop. “They are now taking revenge on us for not submitting to the occupation,” says the mother of the family to HS’s reporter and cameraman, who got into the closed city.

Kherson the liberation in November was Ukraine’s biggest victory in the war so far. Now the victory is no longer celebrated in the city.

“There is no safe area here, instead there is a continuous lottery going on, in which you have to participate whether you like it or not,” says Yevhen Jemtsovmanager of the Richelieu Hotel in Kherson.

Yevhen Jemtsov runs the hotel, which has served as a refugee center since the beginning of the war.

“They shoot everything with an accuracy of a kilometer without any connection to the threat of the Ukrainian army to them.”

Russia is messing around with artillery, mortars, rocket launchers, tanks and drones. And as a novelty, the target-guided FAB flying bombs, which Russia drops from airplanes in the territory it controls, sow destruction. With them, Russia has bombed especially the city of Beryslav in the northwestern part of the Kherson region.

The hotel run by Yevhen Jemtsov has been hosting refugees from destroyed settlements for months.

There are only 57,000 residents left in the city of 280,000.

Humanitarian aid is being sorted on the ground floor of the hotel.

Emma Petrenko was born in Hersonis three weeks ago. Russia has bombed a maternity hospital.

Artyom Boldyrev fled on foot from Mariupol. Together with Tetjana Gudzenko, she cooks food for the refugees.

Food is prepared for the refugees in the hotel’s kitchen.

City has just been fired upon violently for two days and nights, but now it is quiet. Silence is only ominous, some townspeople say.

Russia seems to hit mostly civilian targets. For example, the cancer hospital has been shot at five times. Just two days earlier, Russia fired artillery directly into the middle of the Kherson market. One died and nine were wounded.

According to the authorities, a hundred civilians have died in Russian attacks in the liberated area since November.

In the countryside, most of those killed have stepped on mines left behind by the Russians.

Public transport works, but the streets of Kherson are deserted.

Shopping center Fabrika burned down when the Russians occupied Kherson.

Kherson is on the banks of the Dnipro River, but journalists can no longer access the neighborhoods bordering the river. Residents are also strictly prohibited from going to the river. 500 meters away on the opposite bank are the Russians.

Recently, a young couple went boating on the river. The Russians shot at them with a mortar, and the young people were wounded.

The 55- and 57-year-old men, on the other hand, tried to escape by boat from the opposite shore to the territory controlled by Ukraine. One died in Russian grenade fire, the other made it to shore.

Russia has mined the river so that water traffic cannot use it for years.

Both sides have mined the beaches.

Bridge during the week Ukrainian troops have reportedly crossed the river at the destroyed Antonivka bridge and advanced to the dacha area on the opposite bank.

Kherson is an unlikely place for a Ukrainian counterattack, as transporting troops across a mined river in front of Russian defense positions would be a difficult task. The movement of Ukrainian troops may be a matter of reconnaissance in the coastal area, which did not have permanent Russian positions.

Press Officer Dmytro Pletentchuk sidesteps the question of counterattack.

“Counterattack measures have been taken for a long time. It’s about various actions to improve the operational-tactical situation and the occupation of certain places,” he says.

Clear.

According to press officer Dmytro Pletentchuk, Ukraine is constantly attacking Russian stations and warehouses in the Kherson region.

According to Pletenchuk, Ukraine carries out “preemptive strikes” on about 20 targets in the Kherson region every day. The targets are Russian troops, fortresses and fire stations, weapon systems, fuel and weapon depots.

According to him, Russia has brought well-equipped units of the professional army to the opposite shore. Pletentchuk says that the Russians forcibly evacuate the Ukrainian population of the opposite bank so that their property can be taken over.

According to the press officer, Ukrainian men are given Russian passports so that they can be mobilized to fight against other Ukrainians.

Elsewhere, a resident of Kherson, who keeps in constant contact with his relatives in the Russian-controlled area, tells a slightly different story about the situation. According to him, the evacuations are voluntary.

According to him too, Russia has brought a lot of new troops to the opposite shore, but these are barely adult youths who are being trained to use weapons.

in Kherson people move around the city mostly between ten in the morning and three in the afternoon. Then public transport fades away and shops close. The last supermarkets close after six.

Lyudmila Bobovska guards the supermarket. There are few customers.

In the evening, the large supermarket in Tavria has a dozen customers and the same number of staff. Everything is there, except paying customers.

After the market closes, you will meet in the yard Natalia Fedorova 7 year old Mute-his son and 12-year-old Daria– with his daughter. A calm evening has lured them out.

“When it’s quieter, we go for a walk so you don’t have to just sit at home,” says Fedorova in Ukrainian.

Fedorova’s workplace, the kindergarten, is closed. The man has lost his job. Children’s schools operate remotely. Many of the children’s friends have left.

Natalia Fedorova (center) goes outside with her children Mykyta and Darja when the shelling subsides.

Ihor Purtsev recently started football training in Kherson. Mykyta Fedorov spins the ball.

The Kherson region bordering Crimea has always been the most pro-Ukrainian in southern Ukraine in various polls.

“They are taking revenge on the people of Kherson for not agreeing to their leash,” Fedorova says of the Russians.

Although the bombings are scary, it was still worse for Fedorova to be under constant pressure in the occupation.

“We are waiting for the war to end and the south shore to return home. Everything ends well, nothing else is possible,” Fedorova says and smiles.

We visited The last time in Hersonis was the week after the release in November. At that time, journalists were allowed to enter the city by guided bus, but they were allowed to work on site for five days freely.

Now the control is tight. You have to wait four days for regional accreditation and then send a detailed plan for approval by the press officer. A little earlier, the New York Times team has been turned away from the city without the required permits.

However, the route opens up for us.

“We have the permission of the press officer,” says our assistant to the soldier at the checkpoint, who points the way forward with his gun. We drive into a spring-like but half-deserted town.

Mykyta and Vitali Dolynnyi were outside in the yard of an apartment building.

The atmosphere is calm when there is no shooting.

Katja Cherednychenko talked with Oksana Herasimova in the yard of an apartment building.

The city’s central square is empty. One year ago in March, the people of Kherson gathered in this square to oppose the Russian occupier. In November, they gathered here to celebrate the liberation. Mass meetings are now prohibited. The reason is the security situation.

Russian according to the constitution, even this Ukrainian city is now part of the Russian Federation.

Tulips have been left on the park corridor in the suburb of Tavria. Beneath them, the blood washed away by the water is red.

Five days earlier, Russia killed a 48-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter here with its artillery.

“They used to live in our house. Only the man survived. He now says he is going to war. He has lost everything,” says Svitlana in the yard of a nearby apartment building.

We got to know the life of that nine-story building at the end of the year.

When the electricity was out, the residents had to cook outside at a common campfire. Water was queued up from the water distribution point of the nearby Baptist church and carried to the upper floors for the elderly. Carrier water also had to be used for flushing toilets.

A Russian grenade killed a mother and daughter.

The barbecue place has remained as a memory of the winter, when residents had to cook their food on a campfire.

Now November is a distant memory.

Tulips bloom in the yard, and we go there to enjoy ourselves. The campfire site has been preserved as a curiosity. The prohibition law has also recently been repealed.

Population say that they still keep water storage in their homes. The elevators are still not working.

After our visit, the house was hit again. The house shook, and a couple of apartments were destroyed, but fortunately no one was injured.

Filtering has also continued. In Hersonis, the police are looking for those who collaborated with the Russians.

According to Svitlana, a father and son are now under police investigation because they voted in a “referendum” organized by Russia.

Svitlana is the chairman of the housing company. According to him, only 50 of the house’s 214 residents are left.

“People are returning, but few. A woman with her child moved into the neighboring apartment.”

Most Those who stayed in Kherson are older people who don’t want or can’t leave their homes.

Many people live in Hersonis relying on humanitarian aid. Photo of World Central Kitchen organization’s food distribution.

The population lives on humanitarian aid. Fortunately, it is available, and you won’t go hungry. In Hersoniss, they have mainly switched to home delivery of food, because they don’t want to form big queues in the city.

Let’s still queue here.

Near the apartment building, the non-governmental organization World Central Kitchen distributes warm chicken meals.

I got a portion of blini from the help line.

The food line moves quickly. Aid is also distributed directly to homes.

The line moves quickly, and the divers have time to run to it again.

Huge masses of people queued for the UN’s cash aid of less than one hundred euros, and the electronic queues could not be made to work. So it was decided to stop the distribution of aid completely, and tens of thousands were left without.

The Red Cross distributes thirty euros to those who were in the occupation.

There are tough people in the food line at World Central Kitchen who tell you what kind of obstacles there can be to getting help:

“I can’t get my 47-year-old son, who is disabled, but he is required to come,” complains Below Hrydneva.

Alla Hrydneva complains that she cannot get help for her 47-year-old disabled son. Larisa Batrak in the background.

“My passport burned down along with my detached house, and now I can’t get financial help,” he says Pavlo Voloshinov

The people of Kherson say that they are glad that they are cared about. Now they are important to all of Ukraine.