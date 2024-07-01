HS in Haukilahti | Two bodies were found in the boat – Eyewitness Seppo Rontu: “This could happen to anyone”

HS in Haukilahti|In the Haukilahti marina, I mourn dead men. The boaters pondered how the carbon monoxide poisoning could have started.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Two young men who were found dead on Sunday are remembered with a mourning flag at the Haukilahti marina. Seppo Rontu was in the restaurant when the police and ambulance arrived on Sunday. Rauno Haapala did not notice anything out of the ordinary when he returned from sailing on Sunday afternoon. He has had a boat in the harbor since the 1980s. The accident investigation center is investigating what happened.

Haukilahti two are remembered in the marina on Sunday after being found dead a young man with a mourning flag. The men, aged a little over 20, were found on a boat in the harbor.

Lives nearby Seppo Rontu is shocked by what happened. He has come to the beach to throw a stick with his two dogs.

Rontu doesn’t know the young men, but their deaths touch him deeply. According to the police, the deaths are probably the result of an accident, possibly caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

“I feel so sorry for them. That could happen to anyone.”

Seppo Rontu, who lives in Haukilahti, is shocked by what happened.

Rontu was on Sunday evening at six o’clock eating port at the opposite restaurant Skiffer. There were two police cars there at the time. The police interviewed two people. Later, the crime police arrived.

“A man went to the boat along the pier with a bag, with a criminal police investigator reading on his back. At the same time, a young couple was interviewed. I didn’t see exactly where the boat was,” Rontu recounts the events.

Later the ambulance came. He thought that something serious had happened.

“I thought that someone must have died because the ambulance arrived quietly. We were eating for at least an hour and even after that the cars were still there.”

On Monday it dawned on him when he read the sad news. Ronttu no longer has a boat himself, but he sometimes uses the shared use boats of the Skipper company located in the harbor.

Rontu uses open boats that do not have a cabin, so the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning has not been an issue for him.

He can’t say where the carbon monoxide poisoning comes from. He suspects that the accident may have been caused by a faulty device.

From Espoo Rauno Haapala heard about the accident Monday morning on the radio.

He returned to Haukilahti harbor on Sunday from a two-week sailing trip from the Archipelago Sea at four in the afternoon. Then he didn’t notice the police or anything else out of the ordinary.

According to eyewitnesses, Haapala’s sailboat is located at the same pier where the dead men’s boat was located.

Haapala has had a Venepaikka in the harbor since the 1980s.

“I was here as harbor master for almost ten years. Then I knew almost all the boaters in my club.”

Today, he knows several of his boat neighbors, but not all of them anymore.

Rauno Haapala has had a mooring in Haukilahti harbor since the 1980s.

The boat of the dead men was reportedly located at the same pier as Haapala’s boat.

Retired Haapala is of the opinion that you don’t see very many young people in the port.

“I think the boating community has grown up quite a bit here.”

According to the former harbor master, according to the harbor’s rules, staying overnight there is prohibited. The harbor is guarded every night, but still people sometimes stay on their boats overnight.

Haapala’s boat does not have a carbon monoxide alarm, and he has not previously considered getting one. He himself has been more afraid of an accident caused by gas.

The flag at the Haukilahti marina was at half mast.

Thing is also investigated by the Accident Investigation Center (Otkes).

Otkes was reported on Monday morning for HSthat the center will conduct a preliminary investigation of the course of events and consider whether a security investigation should be initiated into the case.

Haukilahti marina is located by the sea in the southeast of Espoo. There are almost a couple of hundred boat moorings, boat clubs and restaurants managed by the city of Espoo in the port.