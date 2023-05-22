HS in Hakunila | The first tram divides the people of Vantaa into camps – A historic decision will be made today

Today, Monday, the Vantaa city council will decide on the fate of the city’s first tram line. The tram line planned to run from Mellunmäki in Helsinki to Vantaa via Länsimäki, Hakunila, Tikkurila and Jumbo to the airport still divides opinion.

“From here there are buses every ten minutes. There is no need for a trolley.” Lived in Hakunila for over 30 years Pertti Rapo does not hesitate in his opinion.

He is a regular user of public transport. He has to go to the doctor in Tikkurila a couple of times a year, and putting public transport on the tracks wouldn’t make him go there any more often.

“Hakunila has really good services in my opinion,” says Rapo.

Reached from Hakunila shopping center, Pertti Rapo considers the construction of the Vantaa trolley completely unnecessary. “There are buses every ten minutes.”

Crab there are people from Vantaa who think that the over 600 million euro tram line is just an unnecessary waste of money. He is not alone in his opinion.

The Vantaa city council will decide on the fate of the tram line today, Monday. Basic Finns, Christians, part of the coalition and councilors of the center and Liike Nyt vote against the move.

The Social Democrats, the Greens and the Left Alliance and part of the coalition, on the other hand, vote in favor of the project. In advance, it seems that the supporters of the wheelbarrow would have a fine majority in the council chamber. However, the vote is strictly enforced.

For the defenders of the project, the tram line is a way to improve the attractiveness of the eastern districts of Vantaa and to connect large areas to the rail network.

The Vantaa tramway has been arranged for a 19-kilometer journey from Mellunmäki in Helsinki to Vantaa via Länsimäki, Hakunila, Tikkurila and Jumbo to the airport.

A tramway has been planned for a couple of years. During that time, more new residential buildings have been built on the edge of Hakunilantie than in many years.

Housing demand can also be seen in Länsimäki, where Mint Holapan two friends have bought themselves an investment apartment.

“They are not professional investors, but they are both from Länsimäki”, says Holappa.

He himself has lived in Hakunila for a year and does not need the tram particularly much. At least there is still a health center in Hakunila, so Tikkurila, for example, doesn’t really matter.

Holappa is one of those people for whom, in the end, it doesn’t matter whether you go by bus or tram.

“People smarter than me can decide on this,” says Holappa.

Tuomas Mankki and Jaakko Hartikainen think about the usefulness of the tram from different points of view.

Hakunilan those who had lunch at the shop Tuomas Mankki and Jaakko Hartikainen look at it from a slightly different angle. Hartikainen, who has lived in Itä-Hakkilä for a long time, expects that the value of his apartment may increase after the decision on the settlement.

At first, Mankki from Korso doesn’t know what kind of trips he could use the wheelbarrow for.

“Yeah, I could go to Jumbo. First by train and then by trolley. Yes, it could work. I also have work matters in the Aviapolis area”, Mankki reflects.

Both agree that the center of Hakunila, especially the shopping center, should be developed. In that case, the tram line could be a suitable booster. The ownership of the shopping center is dispersed, and a common vision for the development of the old property has not been achieved.

In search the tram line runs along Hakunilantie, past the church and the shopping center. Near the intersection of Kyytitie, a changeover stop has been arranged for the tram, from where you can take a bus to other eastern districts of the city.

Marja-Leena Tuormaa lives in Nissakse and says he hopes for a tramway.

“Ratikka would speed up journeys. I count on it that trips to Tikkurila will become smoother than they are now.”

His friend Tuula Teronen agrees, and Teros is not even intimidated by the known large construction cost.

“In any case, that money will be spent. After all, Ratika has the idea that it accumulates back,” says Teronen.

Tuormaa is also thinking about the possible income side of the wheelbarrow. The city of Vantaa calculates that it will be able to cover the construction costs with land sales and land use agreements.

Inflation and due to the increase in construction costs, the price estimate is now 606 million euros. The city of Vantaa’s share would be 414 million euros, the state’s possible share 177 million, and the city of Helsinki 15 million euros.

In the now completed project plan, the revenues have risen to 794 million euros, which is 369 million euros more than was estimated a couple of years ago. The assessment was made by the consulting company Newsec Advisory Finland, which has also made similar analyzes of other tramway projects.

The political problem of the project is that the expenses will be realized immediately during the construction period, but the profits would accumulate over a period of about 40 years.