HS in Guard | The border was temporarily closed, asylum seekers are still arriving

Border traffic in Vartius is at a standstill at the moment, as the border authorities temporarily closed the border. The first asylum seekers of the day arrived at noon.

A few asylum seekers arrived at the Vartius border guard station at noon. They were the first asylum seekers to arrive at Vartius on Tuesday.

The border crossing station opened normally for border traffic at eight o’clock in the morning, but in the morning the border authorities closed the border.

After the first arrivals, the border has remained closed. This could mean that the Russian side is trying to bring more migrants to Finland.

There are many border guard cars at the border protecting the border. There is also a police car at the border. On Tuesday morning, there were more policemen in Vartius than on Monday.

The Border Guard and the Finnish Defense Forces have also built temporary barriers at the border in Vartius.

On Tuesday morning border traffic in Vartius has been busy. There have been clearly more cars going in both directions than for cross-border traffic on a quiet Monday.

People have probably set out and get their things done quickly, because there is a possibility of closing the eastern border if Russia continues to let migrants into Finland.

Passengers queuing to enter the Russian side at the Vartius border crossing.

In the morning After nine, people from Suomussalmi were waiting to cross the border at Vartius Reijo Kemppainen and his spouse Irina Andrishko. They are on their way to Kostamus.

Kemppainen says that the couple set out in the morning in order to cross the border smoothly “so that these cyclists wouldn’t come”.

“But even now this seems to be going slowly,” he says.

The couple sits in their car looking serious. Andrishko is crying.

Kemppainen is taking his spouse to his hometown in Kostamus, where she will stay. Kemppainen returns to Finland alone.

Andrishko is a Russian citizen and has a Finnish visa.

“But the visa shouldn’t only last 90 days when you don’t have a residence permit. There aren’t even 90 days now, but now that you don’t know how long you might have to be,” Kemppainen explains.

“If this were to stick there until February like those southern borders, then you will have to stay there for longer than the visa allows. What kind of Savotta will it be if it goes overtime. That’s why we’re here.”

On Tuesday morning, Irina Andrishko and Reijo Kemppainen were at the Vartius border crossing on their way to Kostamus. Andrishko has to stay in Russia, so Kemppainen returns to Finland without his spouse. He himself plans to drive to Finland on Tuesday as soon as possible.

Andrishko has not wanted to move to Finland because his children live in Russia.

“This has suited us just fine. We have been together for eight years, and have been married for a good year. I didn’t know that it would get like this,” says Kemppainen.

He himself plans to return to Finland as soon as possible. The couple then continue to communicate by phone. The situation on the eastern border saddens and saddens them.

“We both agree that this is Russia’s fooling around. There seems to be no other reason for this,” says Kemppainen.