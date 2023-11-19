HS in Guard | A woman who came to Finland from Petrozavodsk was so frightened by the Russians’ actions that she no longer plans to see her family in Russia

A young woman who traveled from Russia to Finland says that there are dozens of asylum seekers on the Russian side. According to him, the Russian authorities will help them to the border. “I saw it with my own eyes,” says the woman.

Guard

On Sunday at five o’clock the border traffic stops at the Vartius border crossing in Kuhmo.

The Finnish border authorities have closed the border for the second time on Sunday due to the actions of the Russian border authorities.

There are three passenger cars in the queue on the Finnish side. People are sitting in their cars and waiting to see if the border will open before six o’clock – if the traffic lights will change from red to green.

At ten to six, the border opens. The cars are now moving.

Cars that have been waiting on the Russian side can also cross the border into Finland.

Finland a bus arrives at the boom with a relieved young woman on board.

The woman says her name Aye. He lives in the capital region and is coming from his family in Petrozavodsk to Finland. Ija does not want to tell his last name and does not want his photos taken.

Ija seems to be fine. He has experienced something scary on the way.

What What happened on the Russian side?

Ija says that he saw a group of 50–60 asylum seekers about 50–70 kilometers before the Finnish border. He says that he filmed the situation on his phone.

“I tried to take pictures and videos, but a Russian soldier or someone driving them saw and entered the bus. He forced me to delete all the videos and pictures. It was a really scary situation. We were all very scared on the bus, we were stressed”, says Ija.

He still seems shocked.

“There was a car there, a green army-style car that has been taking people towards the border. Probably ten people also ran in front of our bus and the Russians did nothing,” he says.

Age According to the Russian side, there are dozens of asylum seekers. So the Russian authorities helped people to the border?

“Certainly it is true. I saw it with my own eyes,” he says.

“This is frightening and distressing. I understand Finland’s decision [sulkea raja-asemiaan] very much. This is pure sabotage, what they [Venäjä] are trying to do.”

Ija went to Petroskoi because he wanted to see his family and especially his father, who has a serious illness.

“I thought I could see them even for one day. But luckily now I’m back in Finland. I will not travel to Russia again. It was such a scary and stressful situation,” he says.

“I have a permanent job in Finland and a Finnish boyfriend who is waiting for me. Now home. No more family until the war is over. This showed me that it’s not worth taking any more risks,” says Ija and runs back to the bus.