Wednesday, July 3, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Gotland | Kati Ahti’s home is on a strategically important island – now she has noticed that the big Yankee cruisers no longer want to come to the area

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in Gotland | Kati Ahti’s home is on a strategically important island – now she has noticed that the big Yankee cruisers no longer want to come to the area
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Finnish Kati Ahti’s home is on an island that is central to the defense of the Baltic Sea. Picture: Rickard Kilstrom

The Finnish Kati Ahtee has seen the destruction of Gotland’s defense and also its rebuilding. “NATO’s internal sea” has risen to a central position in the Swedish security and defense policy debate. Now the commander of the country’s defense forces also comments on Åland’s position.

Visby

Tdream in one focal point of the defense of the Baltic Sea is scorching hot on a Thursday afternoon in June.

About 90 kilometers from the Swedish mainland and about 150 kilometers from the Baltic coast, Visby, the central town of the island of Gotland, basks in the sun beating down from a cloudless sky.

#Gotland #Kati #Ahtis #home #strategically #important #island #noticed #big #Yankee #cruisers #longer #area

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The man who tried to take away a child in Moscow explained his actions

The man who tried to take away a child in Moscow explained his actions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]