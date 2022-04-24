HS in France “I was in the stages of two and I made my decision in the very last meters” – Cannes is wondering if the city is moving right

France will vote on Sunday in the decisive round of the presidential election. HS met with voters in Cannes, not everyone who believes anything will change with the election.

Cannes

Cannes at the town hall, the flow of voters was steadily calm from Sunday morning. The city, known for its festivals and dazzling waterfront boulevard, has traditionally been voted right-wing.

Dany and Caroline Tapymother and daughter, tune similar, leopard – patterned masks on their faces for a picture – in Cannes, when they are, they laugh.

“We are here to fulfill our civic duty, that’s all. Now we go to the market to have a nice day, ”the women say.

In the 2017 presidential election, the king of votes in the first round was here in the moderate right François Fillonanother again Emmanuel Macron. It is now being wondered whether Cannes is moving to the right: although the incumbent President won the first round here, the right-wing candidates came in second and third, Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour.

Cannes Marie-Jeanne arrived to vote for his French Bulldog Lady Wawan with. For him, voting is important, a day of joy.

After that, we meet with friends for an aperitif.

“I was in the stages of two and I made my decision in the very last meters,” he says after dropping the tag in the urn.

Election officials Christophe Fiorentino and Gahielle Depaepe have recorded turnouts on the blackboard. The pace at this polling station seems to be similar to the first round, they reflect. There are a total of 56 constituencies in Cannes.

“Most of the voters are older people. That’s how it seems to be all over the world, probably on the roads in Finland as well, ”Fiorentino smiles.

Only a few young adults flash past. One of them is 20 years old Juliette, who says he has now voted for the first time. Voting felt important to him, and the candidates ’programs have also been read to support the final decision.

“I feel a little more responsible now,” he said, presenting his voting card, which must be in France to be able to vote.

By noon on Sunday, 26.4 per cent of eligible voters had gone to the polls in France.

That’s about one percentage point more than in the first round, but two percentage points less than in the second round of the 2017 presidential election at the same time.

The finished style of the Cannes people, which includes glittering jewelery and chordal colors in addition to animal patterns, is also visible at the polling station. Marie-France and Guy are both dressed in festive Sunday ensembles that grab the attention of co-voters.

“The values ​​that are important to us are freedom, harmony and balance,” Marie-France says after the vote, without revealing who came to vote. Married to Guy, nods next. The couple has lived in Cannes for a long time.

“It’s good to live here. The cultural offerings are not as good as in Paris, but not everything can be obtained, ”says Marie-France, looking at the flicker in front of the town hall.

For everyone For Cannes voters, however, election Sunday does not give cause for celebration.

Xavier is disappointed when the second round is repeated with the same faces, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. They do not think they understand the deep lines of the people.

“I abstained. This election is a scandal, a real joke, ”he gasps as he enters the polling station.

Laurence again came to vote for her daughter I know and his dog Salton with.

“I think we have another five years ahead of us with the same president. Hopefully he will have less trouble next season, ”Laurence says, referring to the yellow vest and coronavirus pandemic.

Laurence isn’t very enthusiastic about the day – it’s hard for him to estimate how much the president can ultimately affect his daily life.

“I’m just here to perform a civic duty. I don’t really know how much presidents decide, or whether lobbyists and other outside forces do. ”

A large part of the French constituencies will be closed at 8 pm Finnish time, but voting in large cities will continue until 9 pm. The first earnings forecasts will be available as soon as the apartments close.

Correction 24.4. at 5:04 p.m .: An article previously erroneously read that by noon on Sunday, about one percent more people would have gone to the polls than in the first round of the election, but two percent less than in the second round of the 2017 presidential election at the same time. Instead of percentages, these are percentage points.