HS in Erfurt|The electoral setup in East Germany is special: the state elections are about war and peace. The parties that criticize support for Ukraine and would restore relations with Russia are on their way to victory.

Horst Wagner considers Ukraine and the West guilty of the war. He wears a pin with the flags of Germany and Russia together in his cap.

Suvi Turtiainen HS

14:54

Erfurt

Germany’s you would think that state elections would focus on local issues: the poor state of schools, local services or the restructuring of coal mining areas.

Not this time.

In the state elections in East Germany, Thuringia and Saxony, the question of the fate of Europe, i.e. the war in Ukraine, has become the most visible issue.