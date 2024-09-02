Monday, September 2, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Erfurt | In addition to the rise of the extreme right, something even more shocking happened – HS followed the turning point of the election night in East Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in Erfurt | In addition to the rise of the extreme right, something even more shocking happened – HS followed the turning point of the election night in East Germany
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

East Germany’s election weekend ended with a historic victory for the far-right wing of the AfD. However, the biggest shock for Europe was the rise of the pro-Russian left. HS followed the election night in Erfurt.

Erfurt

On Sunday an incident happened in front of a restaurant in East Germany. A group of journalists and newspaper photographers demand to enter the restaurant, but the security guards block the way.

Sunday was East Germany’s election day, and the restaurant hosted an election party for the Alternative for Germany party (AfD). The partly far-right party had taken a juicy electoral victory in the state of Thuringia and celebrated it in a palatial restaurant. The leading candidate, a right-wing radical Björn Höcke had sneaked into the restaurant moments earlier.

#Erfurt #addition #rise #extreme #shocking #happened #turning #point #election #night #East #Germany

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Formula 3 Roll of Honor 2024 | FP

Formula 3 Roll of Honor 2024 | FP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]