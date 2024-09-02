HS in Erfurt | In addition to the rise of the extreme right, something even more shocking happened – HS followed the turning point of the election night in East Germany

East Germany’s election weekend ended with a historic victory for the far-right wing of the AfD. However, the biggest shock for Europe was the rise of the pro-Russian left. HS followed the election night in Erfurt.

Erfurt

On Sunday an incident happened in front of a restaurant in East Germany. A group of journalists and newspaper photographers demand to enter the restaurant, but the security guards block the way.

Sunday was East Germany’s election day, and the restaurant hosted an election party for the Alternative for Germany party (AfD). The partly far-right party had taken a juicy electoral victory in the state of Thuringia and celebrated it in a palatial restaurant. The leading candidate, a right-wing radical Björn Höcke had sneaked into the restaurant moments earlier.