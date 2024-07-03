HS in Copenhagen | “I go out for beer a little more often than before,” says the social worker who works a four-day work week

Despite the shift work, the Radisevej dormitory has had a four-day work week since the beginning of April, says director Jonas Ammitzbøll.

In April, the city of Copenhagen started an experiment with a four-day working week, and now the social workers participating in it are laughing. Should we be a little more relaxed at workplaces in Finland too?

MMondays don’t feel like Mondays anymore. This is how a social worker feels Andreas at Geneva has been since April. That’s when the experiment began, which changed the working week of Genefke and his colleagues in the Radisevej dormitory in Copenhagen into four days.

