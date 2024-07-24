HS in Copenhagen | A well-known drug street was cleared of cloud merchants in Denmark – This is how an area popular with Finnish tourists was revolutionized

The main entrance gate of the legendary free city of Christiania is a popular shooting location among tourists.

In the spring, a well-known drug street in Copenhagen was cleared at the request of the residents. Instead of drug dealers, police are now on duty in Christiania. Is the free city, which is also popular with Finnish tourists, free at all?

Copenhagen, Christiania

KI don’t want there to be drug-related violence in Christiania either, but everyone should still have the right to piss off.

The conflict is compounded by the change that Copenhagen’s legendary free city has experienced since the Pusher Street drug street was closed.