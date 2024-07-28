HS in China | A surprising phenomenon is emerging in China: Nokia’s “old-fashioned” phones are sold out again and again

Beijing influencer Yang Zhihua presents his new Nokia 3210 phone. Listening to music and podcasts on the phone is important to Yang, even though he strives for a reduced lifestyle.

The Nokia 3210, released in the spring, quickly sold out in China. Many people dream of a peaceful life without a smartphone, but only a few are practically ready to endure it.

Beijing

In January thirty Qin Xuejiao lay alone on his bed in his small Peking room. He didn’t know what else he could have done.

This was exactly what Qin had wanted: his own time and space.

He had wanted to think in peace, without distractions. That’s why he had put his smartphone on the ice shelf, whose constant flood of information had filled both his days and his mind.