HS in Cannes | Scorsese’s novelty is not the best – De Niro: “I don’t understand my character”

The crime drama Killers of The Flower Moon by the legendary director Martin Scorsese was one of the weekend’s most watched premieres at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes

Can you even an experienced fox can make a mistake?

Of course you can.

Such a question arises when a filmmaker has made it out by Martin Scorsese from the screening of the new movie. The film lasts a modest three and a half hours.

Of course, it’s not a surprise from Scorsese and it’s not unusual these days anyway, but it’s still a lot for the duration of the film.

The perspective chosen for the film also raises questions.

Scorsese has been one of the world’s most famous filmmakers since 1976 From the taxi driver from

The now 80-year-old director is premiering a film about a series of murders in Oklahoma, USA, in the 1920s.

A novelty named Killers of the Flower Moon presented at the world premiere over the weekend in Cannes. At the same time, it was one of the most followed premieres of the festival.

Movie based supplier by David Grann to the multi-layered and acclaimed nonfiction book of the same name, which was published in 2017.

The film and the book deal with the history of the United States, the core issues of the country’s economy and culture, but in different ways.

The indigenous Osage people are assigned a territory in the US state of Oklahoma. In 1894, oil is found there, and the world changes. Shares become prosperous. There are handsome houses and the best cars, elegant clothes and servants. For a while, according to Grann, they were among the most prosperous in the world in terms of population, in the same way as the Qataris are today.

The system is racist at the same time, because the funds of the native population are controlled by the Trusted Whites, who reap huge profits for themselves. Extraordinary wealth also attracts other wrongdoers.

The plot of the film is built around these crimes: in the 1920s, the Osage people start dying strangely, and at first no one investigates the deaths. It is now known that crimes committed by poisoning and shooting, among other things, are racist, and of course the familiar power and money act as motives.

The most calculating ones marry the Osage people, and the most brazen try to adopt Osage children (only to kill them later) in order to catch the tithes paid by the oil pumping companies.

Scorsese and his group had first intended to tell the events from the point of view of the authorities, i.e. the FBI. The main actor of the film Leonardo DiCaprio had to play a case to solve an upcoming agent from Washington.

However, the heart of the story didn’t seem to be found, so the script was rewritten. The central character became the everyman who marries an Osage woman.

“We took a big risk. What else can I do? At this age,” Scorsese admitted Sunday in Cannes, speaking to reporters about the story’s perspective.

In his opinion, in the end, it is not interesting who committed the crimes, but above all who did not commit them.

The public in my opinion, the most interesting in the film might be the famous actors. Scorsese and the rest of the team were feverishly filmed over the weekend at the Cannes Festival Palace, near it and in the vicinity of the hotel.

Cries of “Leo, Leo, Leo” echoed on Sunday, when hundreds and hundreds more wanted their own fan photo or even an autograph of the filmmakers.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio play cousins, uncle and nephew, in Killers of the Flower Moon.

About the actors especially the one who plays Mollie Kyle, a strong and prosperous Osage woman, stands out Lily Gladstone. Gladstone is really convincing.

Robert De Niro plays the area magnate, rancher William Hale, and DiCaprio plays his simpleton nephew Ernest Burkhart. The relationship between the two is characterized by the fact that Ernest calls his uncle the king. In DiCaprio’s role, attention is also drawn to the dentures, which the actor for some reason wanted to support the role analysis.

The strongest and funniest scenes of the film are seen between this trio.

Also appears in the final episodes of John Lithgow, by Jesse Plemons and by Brendan Fraser well-known names like

De Niro claimed at Cannes that he didn’t understand the character he was playing.

“I didn’t understand the man and his actions,” De Niro said.

The actor emphasized that the United States only became more widely aware of structural racism in 2020 of George Floyd with death.

While talking about racism and the character he plays, who is presented in the film as an experienced manipulator, De Niro also made a comparison to the former, “stupid” president of the United States.

“I won’t say his name,” DeNiro insisted, but after a while I returned to the topic and mentioned it Donald Trump’s by name.

Honesty the highlight film raises a lot of questions.

First of all, the film feels long. In the age of digital and streaming, filmmakers are not tied to theaters’ software charts in the former model. At the same time, however, I will miss the often reviled producers of the past, who also chased the audience when they demanded a concise narrative.

Another question is related to film stardom. That’s the film’s luck and also its problem. Without stars, it is difficult to sell a film.

The fate of the Osage people is linked to oil, greed and racism. We have a large-scale social narrative at hand, which proves that American oil capitalism is built on robbery and genocide.

Scorsese’s and by Eric Roth manuscript to Killers of the Flower Moon is certainly social, but not significantly so. The characters played by the superstars and especially the swordsman played by DiCaprio become the main characters.

Osage Mollie, played by Lily Gladstone, and Ernest, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, meet in the film when Ernest acts as Mollie’s driver.

Screenwriter Roth may be an unknown name to the general public, but he is one of the toughest writers in Hollywood. He has written, among other things Forrest Gump, Dunesagent history The Good Shepherd and related to terrorist acts at the Olympics Munich– movie.

The authors are top of the list, of course: the cinematographer is Rodrigo Prieto (among other things Brokeback Mountain), composed by The Band Robbie Robertson and editor Scorsese’s eternal partner, who also taught filmmakers in Finland Thelma Schoonmaker.

The movie the name is a metaphor. The name refers to May, when spring brings out the higher-stemmed field flowers on the lands of the Osage people, and the smaller flowers are left in the shade and wither away.

Actress Lily Gladstone and director Martin Scorsese on the set of the film. The photo is part of the film company's marketing material.

In addition, the subtitle of the book is The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBIwhich of course reveals that it is necessary to survive a series of murders by J. Edgar Hoover led by federal men from Washington. The local government is powerless, because greed and killing related to oil rights are deeply embedded in the structures.

How about if the focus of the film had been on the experiences of the Osage men, women and children orphaned by the murders? Several victims were women. Now the role of the Osage people, and especially the women, remains to be powerless targets of crimes, wallpaper for a story where movie stars shine.

This is despite the fact that the creators spoke beautifully about the fate of the Osage people at Cannes. Scorsese said that he strived for respect from the beginning, but the meetings with the Osage people reportedly affected him even more deeply.

“I realized how they really understand how it is to live on earth,” Scorsese, among other things, stated at Cannes.

In the end result the emphasis is on family, especially relationships between men, brotherhood and loyalty, which are themes that Scorsese has used in several crime films.

Some of the reasons for the film’s emphasis say that DiCaprio and his background forces were the ones who originally acquired the film rights to Grann’s book. DiCaprio has seen a good story and a good role for himself in it.

Killers of the Flower Moon premieres in cinemas in Finland on October 20, later also on Apple TV+.

Correction 21.5. at 20:40: Apple TV+ was earlier in the article incorrectly as Apple+.