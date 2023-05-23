HS in Cannes | Aki Kaurismäki meets the media in Cannes – live broadcast of the press conference underway

The director, who avoids the media, will make the only exception on Tuesday and will face the press at the official Cannes press conference.

Director-writer Aki Kaurismäki the expected novelty film Dead leaves competes this year in the main competition series of the Cannes Film Festival for the Palme d’Or award.

The film had its world premiere on Monday in Cannes. The reception was enthusiastic and Kaurismäki received a long standing ovation.

Despite high expectations, Kaurismäki has avoided the media at Cannes this year. According to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat from several sources, the director will not grant any interviews to the media at the event.

The only exception is the press conference on Tuesday.

Cause Aki Kaurismäki’s media avoidance has not been reported.

The premiere party related to the new film was also small-scale, if you compare it to the previous Kaurismäki premieres in Cannes.

Despite the smaller-than-usual visibility Dead leaves the reception in Cannes has been good. The evaluations of foreign film critics have even been laudatory.

For example, the British The Guardian Peter Bradshaw write in its four-star ratingthat Dead leaves is yet another one of Kaurismäki’s “enchanting and delightful cinephile comedies”, and genuinely funny, romantic and benevolent.

British newspaper Screen Daily compiles critics’ reviews of films in the Cannes competition series. Currently, Kaurismäki’s film is at the top of the list with clearly the best average. However, eight films have yet to be seen.

Although according to preliminary guesses Kaurismäki will do brilliantly, the final awards will be decided by the competition’s official jury.

Present HS’s film editor who was at Monday’s premiere Brother Pekka Lehtonen wrote that the audience warmed up to the film slowly, but towards the end, Kaurismäki’s humor started to bite and when the film ended, it received a standing ovation.

At the press screening organized before the premiere, the atmosphere had been light and enthusiastic. Several Kaurismäki one-liners had made the audience laugh.

According to Lehtonen, the Cannes audience had clearly been waiting to see a new Kaurismäki film this year. Dead leaves is, according to Kaurismäki himself, the fourth part of his “workers’ trilogy”.

The film follows the Trap of the Lonely Duners (Alma Pöysti) and Holapan (Jussi Vatanen) love story.

Kaurismäki has presented his films in the main competition series at Cannes three times before, in 2002 – when Man without a past won the second prize in the Grand Prix –, 2006 and 2011.