HS in Canada | The monarchy now has a place for change, say those who followed the coronation

In Ottawa, Coronation Day was celebrated at the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, which was opened in honor of the celebration. Crown tea was offered to the visitors.

Ottawa

Callus celebrate the king Charles’s coronation in London on Saturday in peri-British rainy weatherbut in Ottawa we got to enjoy the wonderful summer weather.

As part of the festivities, Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General of Canada, was opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday. In the prestigious building from the 19th century, the anniversary was celebrated by, among other things, offering a coronation tea.

The Ottawans Diane and Pierre Leonard enjoy their tea in the cozy dining room of the building.

“We tried to ask the waiter for coffee, but he said that it is not available today. But we hadn’t had crown tea before,” Diane says with a laugh.

“For King Charles,” Pierre says and raises his glass with a smile.

People queued for the coronation outside Rideau Hall’s impressive facade.

When asked about his opinion of the newly crowned king and his spouse, Pierre says that Charles does not have the same charisma as his mother the queen Elizabeth’s.

“I don’t completely agree with charisma. However, I think she wants to represent continuity after the Queen,” says Diane.

The duo would like the king to talk and raise more issues that are important to him. In particular, the king’s interest in climate change issues is a good thing, according to Piere.

“Hopefully this will have a domino effect because he is the king of the commonwealth,” says Pierre.

From Ottawa Paige Runolfson according to his own words, unfortunately he hadn’t watched the coronation yet on Saturday afternoon. His television is broken and the internet connection has not been working properly, so Runolfson had only heard bits and pieces of the coronation.

Paige Runolfson says that the teddies had caught Charles and Camilla’s attention last year.

“It’s unfortunate because I really want to watch them,” says Runolfson.

Runolfson also has personal and even close experience with the new royal couple.

“I met them last year when they visited here. [Charles] looked at me and said ‘oh, you have a teddy bear!’, Camilla on the other hand noticed and admired my buttons. It was really nice and soothing, almost like your aunt and uncle talking to you.”

Paige Runolfson presented a teddy bear.

After visiting Rideau Hall, Runolfson had no other concrete Party plans for the day.

“But that’s okay, because in my heart I’m already celebrating,” says Runolfson.

Recently who moved to the neighborhood of the governor’s official residence Nancy Burns and Tom Shillington watched the coronation even before arriving there.

Tom Shillington and Nanci Burns say that the monarchy faces many big questions and problems that it needs to be able to solve. Racism, relations with indigenous peoples and the history of slavery are some of the biggest issues.

“They were more traditional and official than what had perhaps been said in advance. But that’s what the British monarchy is,” says Shillington.

According to Shillington, a modern monarchy would perhaps even be a kind of contradiction.

“Would we stand outside in the rain for five hours like people in London did? I don’t really think so. But the sun gets us out,” says Burns.

The duo thinks the new king and queen are a bit boring.

“The coronation should be Charles’ happiest day, but he barely smiled,” says Burns.

“However, anyone would struggle to follow in the Queen’s footsteps. At the end of the day, he’s a victim of his circumstances and upbringing,” says Shillington.

The two also consider that the monarchy is facing difficult questions that it must be able to solve.

Also Lily from Ishkaeva the king has challenges ahead of him. People’s opinions about the monarchy have changed since Elizabeth’s coronation.

“I don’t support all the things involved in the monarchy, but I don’t want the king to be replaced as the head of the state,” says Ishkaeva.

Lily Ishkaeva hopes that the royal family could visit Canada more often, because it would be important for Canadians to see them.

However, he was excited about Saturday’s historic events: “As a member of the Commonwealth, we Canadians want to celebrate this significant day.”

Karen Sutherland and her husband Andrew so too believed that the king and queen would have a big task ahead of them as they carved out a new role for the monarchy. In their opinion, the monarchy also has a place to look in the mirror: significant changes should be made to correct the grievances.

According to Karen and Andrew Sutherland, the monarchy has a place for looking in the mirror.

“I think they should also highlight more of the everyday concerns that people have. This could contribute to making the crown more approachable to people,” says Andrew.