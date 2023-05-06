HS in Canada | The majority of Canada opposes the monarchy, but the transition to a republic is not yet imminent

Changing Canada into a republic would require opening up the constitution, which would allow different regions and groups to demand other changes as well. That’s why few politicians want to open Pandora’s box.

To the British commonwealth Canadians have a ambivalent attitude towards the monarchy and its symbolism: On the one hand, there is the crown, which guarantees persecuted people their rights. On the other hand, the same crown represents the supremacy of white, English-speaking Protestants.

This is how a docent at the University of Ottawa described Canada’s attitude towards the monarchy Damien-Claude Bélanger in his office on Thursday.

According to him, a similar division into two can also be seen in other countries of the Commonwealth, such as Ireland.

The first half of the crown is historically associated with, among other things, African-Americans who escaped slavery and crossed Canada’s southern border centuries ago. In addition to them, many natives see the crown above all as the protector of their rights.

The indigenous peoples signed their historical agreements specifically with the British crown. According to Bélanger, the same people suffered from atrocities, especially at the hands of Canadian settlers. That is why the idea of ​​the crown is associated in Canada with the defense of rights. Of course, we know that another crown also exists.

“These two crowns have lived in Canada for a long time at the same time for historical reasons,” says Bélanger.

According to Damien-Claude Bélanger, associate professor at the University of Ottawa, in Canada, which is part of the British Commonwealth, the monarchy is viewed in two ways.

According to Bélanger, one must not forget the other side of the crown, especially when talking about the dark history of colonialism. In dealing with this history, Canada has an opportunity to take on the mantle of leader, which has already partially begun.

Namely, on Thursday was toldthat representatives of Canada’s indigenous population have met the king Charles’s in Britain. The king has also previously expressed his interest in examining the relationship and legacy of the monarchy and colonialism. However, he has not apologized for the actions of the empire or the crown.

of Bélanger the center of Ottawa opens out from under the office window. Protesters from the so-called Freedom Convoy blocked the area last year. As an interesting detail, one of the demands of the protesters was that the Governor General of Canada dismiss the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The demonstrators therefore demanded that the governor-general, appointed by the monarch, had intervened in the activities of the democratically elected government by revolutionary means.

The demonstrators’ support for the monarchist governor-general was perhaps just a way to get the goals through. Many Canadians have thought for years that a monarchy is not a suitable form of government for the country.

Only 27 percent of the population wants fresh the survey according to which Canada will continue as a constitutional monarchy. Slightly more than half, or 52 percent, are opposed. The rest are not sure about their position.

Shachi Kurl

“I don’t think opposition to the monarchy and the royal family can be directly characterized as hostility towards Canadians, but rather as straw-man behavior,” says the director of the independent Angus Reid Institute, which conducted the survey. Shachi Kurl.

According to Kurl, people may wonder why Canada’s head of state is a royal from across the Atlantic. However, the people do not rise to the barricades to demand change.

On Saturday Canada gets a new crown-headed head of state when King Charles is crowned more than 5,000 kilometers from Ottawa.

“Unlike the United States and Ireland, we have never had a revolution that ended the monarchy. We have achieved our independence in small steps, but this one ‘small’ point has escaped the reforms”, says the director of the Citizens for a Canadian Republic (CCR), an advocacy organization that supports the transition to a republic Tom Fred.

The movement pushing for a republic is relatively small in Canada, as the monarch is a distant figure both physically and in people’s minds. According to Freda, CRR’s goal is above all to convey information and keep the conversation going.

Despite the monarchy’s unpopularity in Canada, its future is not something that worries the nation on a daily basis. Freda emphasizes that their worst enemy is apathy. According to him, the problem is not the royals as individuals, but the system imposed on Canada from the outside.

“We are not going to demonstrate against the coronation because that would be hypocritical. Ceremonies like this help us because they bring monarchism before people’s eyes in a way that only royal visits can match.”

Detail of the Canadian Parliament building in Ottawa. The building was completed in 1865, and the poster shown in the picture was unveiled in a ceremony by Queen Elizabeth II in 1982.

How monarchism could be removed from the Canadian system of government?

It would not be easy to establish a new republic. The constitution should be reformed and all Canadian provinces and both houses of the bicameral parliament should approve the changes.

This constitutional reform has been described as Pandora’s box. According to Bélanger, the description is correct. If the constitution is opened for one thing, each province would require their own pain points to be addressed and added to the constitution as needed.

The unanimity requirement means that Prince Edward Island, home to about 150,000 people, has equal veto power with Ontario, home to about 15 million people.

Also according to Kurli, opening the box would highlight many problem points that different groups have.

“Politicians at the federal level have no desire to tackle this. Not because abolishing the monarchy is politically unpopular. The reason is that with that they would accumulate a considerable number of other controversial issues.”

In this situation, for example, Quebec would probably demand more power over immigration matters.

CRR’s Freda, however, believes that the politicians have to take up the matter sooner or later. At the moment, it’s as if the politicians are holding their finger on the dam wall: the longer it takes, the higher the pressure grows until it bursts with force.

“I believe that within the next few years, the discussion will come to the fore even more when it comes to politics.”

Correction 6.5. 10:29 a.m.: The group photo in the article shows, from left to right, not right to left, Roseanne Archibald, King Charles, Mary Simon, Cassidy Caron and Natan Obed.