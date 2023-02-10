Budažab Lambajev has worked as a saman for over ten years. He offers his service at the Saman religious center in Tenger, Ulan-Ude.

Samaani removes the problems of a Russian war veteran in a ceremony. Military lama cares for the souls of Buryat soldiers at the front. The Russian Ministry of Defense is also launching a psychological support program for soldiers.

Ulan-Ude / Verhnjaja Ivolga

Same to me Budažab Lambayev at the reception in the Tengeri religious center of the Samans in Ulan-Ude, an energy cleansing ceremony is about to begin.

It is delivered to war veterans and military trainers To Nikolaiwho has traveled with his wife to the same place from Vladivostok.