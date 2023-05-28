HS in Buenos Aires | In Latin America, Finnish bands are loved furiously – Lauri Ylönen: “It’s like being a football hero”

Buenos Aires

“Began already!” Andrea Grieco ejaculate. We are at Teatro Flores and in an hour and a half, The Rasmus will take the stage. Grieco has come to see the band with her boyfriend by Gustavo Sanchez with

Grieco says that he has seen The Rasmus in Argentina all six times the band has visited the country. In 2017, it didn’t play a gig, but was promoting Dark Matters – album in a record store. That’s when Grieco met his idol and got to take a picture together.

He started listening to the band around 2003. When Grieco was 14, his parents died in a car accident. The music of the Finnish band helped in the midst of grief, in addition to friends and family.

“Their songs are sad, but hopeful at the same time. It makes me happy and always helps me to move forward.”

Similar comments are also made by many other fans. The Rasmus’ music has been there in good and bad moments.

Andrea Grieco came to see her favorite band The Rasmus at Teatro Flores in Buenos Aires.

When looking around Teatro Flores, you can see that the typical The Rasmus fan is someone in their thirties or forties, who started listening to the band as a teenager and whose fandom has remained all these years.

There is even a child in the audience wearing a The Rasmus shirt. The taste in music has been passed down to the next generation as well.

When the heavy stage curtain opens and The Rasmus steps on stage, the audience goes wild as if by pressing a button. The show starts First Day of My Life songand it is followed by an hour and a half of songs from the band’s career, including a borrowed song Ghostbusters from the first album. The band’s biggest hit will be heard last In the Shadowsand in the encore also a Eurovision song Jezebel.

Lauri Ylönen and Emppu Suhonen.

Peruvian Joaquin Monroe may be the biggest fan of The Rasmus in Latin America. He has a collection of 160 The Rasmus album prints and an item he would like to use to enter the Guinness Book of World Records. He has already sent the application and will find out in June whether it will proceed to the next stage.

Monroe began amassing his collection in 2008 when the band Black Roses album was released. At first, the collection remained “within normal limits”.

Joaquin Monroe collects items related to The Rasmus.

“But Eero [Heinonen] gave me his bass plectrum at a concert in Monterrey, I began to understand my purpose.”

Since then, he has also received another plectrum from Heino, from the band’s former guitarist Pauli from Rantasalmi there used to be four of them. A new guitarist, Emppu Suhonen, he hasn’t managed to get a guitar plectrum yet. The collection also includes such a rarity as a Pepsi can from 1997. The band’s picture is printed on its side.

Monroe has seen three shows from The Rasmus, most recently in Lima. He also got to join the meet and greet. Monroe calls The Rasmus “composers of the soundtrack of his life”, and that’s what he told the band.

The Rasmus is a good bet at Teatro Flores, and so is the audience. It bounces and takes pictures with a mobile phone during the whole gig. Every fan seems to know the words to the songs and sing along.

When there is a short break between the songs, the audience immediately starts singing “olé Olé olé” as if they were in the football stadium.

The public went wild at The Rasmus’ concert in Buenos Aires.

Vocalist Lauri Ylönen tells the Finnish audience honestly that this is almost the best gig of the tour.

Fan shirts of Finnish bands other than The Rasmus can be seen in the audience. A few have a Nightwish shirt, a couple have Sonata Arctica and one even has HIM, even though the band is already history.

Latin America in these countries, Finnish music has had a large permanent fan base for a long time. This year, Sonata Arctica, Apocalyptica, Stratovarius and Reckless Love have performed in Buenos Aires on their Latin American tour before The Rasmus. Last year, at least Beast in black performed in Buenos Aires, Tarja Turunen and Nightwish.

Nightwish filmed at a gig in São Paulo, Brazil in 2018.

Sonata Arctica, Apocalyptica and Stratovarius played in the same venue as The Rasmuskin, the 1,842-capacity Teatro Flores. Nightwish played at the sold-out Luna Park, which can accommodate 8,400 people. Over the years, The Rasmuskin has played in bigger venues.

“ People save for something else, but not for buying concert tickets.

For a Finn music, especially metal music, is in demand in Argentina, Cristian Carcagno says. His New Wave Productions company has been bringing Finnish bands to Argentina for over ten years.

Apart from The Rasmus and Reckless love, Carcagno has been responsible for bringing other Finnish bands last year and this year.

“The bands are not stadium class, but there is a lot of audience for the genre’s music. It’s not exactly a cult, but there are many Argentines who are interested in Finnish metal music. For example, Nightwish is considered a pioneer of symphonic metal, which has inspired many other bands,” says Carcagno.

Argentina’s economic situation is difficult. Annual inflation was over one hundred percent, and almost half of the population lives in poverty. People save for something else, but not for buying concert tickets. When money loses its value all the time, you want to spend it quickly. In Argentina, it is also common to buy tickets with interest-free installments.

“They can’t change cars or buy an apartment, so they want to enjoy the here and now.”

People also want to make up for the time lost due to the strict restrictions of the corona pandemic by celebrating properly.

The musicians of The Rasmus, Emppu Suhonen, Eero Heinonen, Lauri Ylönen and Aki Hakala, thanked the audience after the show at Teatro Flores.

Buenos Aires was one stop on The Rasmus’ Latin American tour of just over three weeks. Besides that, it has played in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Bolivia.

The morning after the gig, Lauri Ylönen says by phone that the going was even wilder in Santiago de Chile than in Buenos Aires. From above, it seems that there is almost a competition in different countries for where the best audience is.

“Fans come to ask us if you were happy with us. Pretty cute. Maybe they want to give us such a concert memory that their country had the best audience. It is a matter of honor.”

Ylönen says that the space also has an effect on the atmosphere of the gig. Teatro Flores in Buenos Aires is a round theater built in 1927. There is a balcony at the top. Despite the size of the hall, the atmosphere was intimate.

“It was a confusingly great experience to be on stage when you realized the power of the audience. Here, people are born for mass events, and the frenzied mood is maintained all the time. Like being a football hero. I got so much strength and love from the audience that I was in pieces after that. I didn’t sleep for many hours.”

The loyalty of fans in Latin America has impressed Ylösen. During the fan meet and greet events on this tour, two couples have even proposed.

“They wanted to do it in front of us, as if they were clergy.”

In Bogota, Colombia, Ylönen realized that The Rasmus had been in the country for the last time 18 years ago.

“It’s almost a human life. People there said we have been waiting for you for 18 years. Crazy idea that they have grown up with us and followed our musical journey. It felt sweet.”

In Argentina, many fans of Finnish music have started to study the Finnish language and have become interested in the country in other ways. Finnish melancholy appeals.

“Finnish fandom is quite clear. Thanks to the bands, there has been a lot of tourism, for example. Even yesterday, one guy said that he went to Finland alone in his twenties with the idea of ​​seeing a glimpse of Finnish bands,” says Ylönen.

After the gig Outside Teatro Flores, the band’s pirate shirts are for sale. I also meet Andrea Grieco and her boyfriend on the street corner. He is very happy with the gig.

“I jumped and shouted, but at the back of the hall because I wanted to see and hear well. And enjoy at the same time.”

Stratovarius played at Teatro Flores in Buenos Aires in April.

Apocalyptica’s Perttu Kivilaakso at Teatro Flores on April 30.