On the other hand, the dryness and coldness of the summer in Brazil are still visible on Ruokauppa’s price tags in Finland as well.

Conservatória, Rio de Janeiro

Now then it rains.

This story is about a drought that raised the price of coffee around the world. But that’s the Brazilian smallholder Paulo Roberto stands with his umbrella between his coffee bushes.

“The drought didn’t really hit us,” he says here in the middle of Brazil’s coastal rainforest, on the northern edge of Rio de Janeiro state.

It was different in the state of Minas Gerais, whose border is behind a few mountain ranges, just over ten kilometers to the north.

The rainy season in the second summer – Finland’s winter months 2020–2021 – brought the least amount of water in 20 years, which, according to Brazilian authorities, led to the worst drought in 91 years. The level of rivers and artificial lakes dropped so that there was not enough water for agriculture.

It was particularly dry in the central and southern parts of the country, such as the large state of Minas Gerais, which is the size of Ukraine. It is Brazil’s most significant coffee production area, which accounts for about 30 percent of the country’s harvest.

The coffee shop was ruined by another extreme phenomenon. Roberto was going to get his share of it, but he got lucky in that regard as well.

“One night between July and August, the temperature dropped to one degree. It has never been so cold.”

In many places, the mercury dropped to the freezing point. Coffee bushes froze, and exceptional snowdrifts also destroyed crops.

Brazil is by far the most important coffee country. It produces about 40 percent of the world’s coffee.

The traditional unit of measure for coffee production is the traditional 60 kilo jute sacks, and in other years Brazil produced a record 69 million sacks. The second largest producer was Vietnam, 29 million, and the third largest was Colombia, 14 million.

Brazil’s production runs in two-year cycles. The harvest is bigger in even years, but the harvest at the end of 2021 was clearly smaller than usual due to drought and cold. It significantly increased the world market price of coffee.

When the effect of galloping inflation has been added to that, many people are dismayed by the price tag of their familiar coffee package in the grocery store – hardly least the Finns, who drink the most coffee per capita in the world.

The same thing happened to the world market price of sugar and orange juice, for example. Brazil also produces more of them than any other country.

This year’s better weather and optimism about the next harvest in Brazil have lowered the price of coffee in recent weeks, but only slightly.

Brazil has seen signs that last year’s trials will weaken the production capacity of the coffee bushes for many years.

The old price level is unlikely to return. In the long term, it is believed that the price of coffee will increase dramatically due to climate change.

The weather extreme phenomena are known to become more common due to climate change.

Brazil office of the environmental organization Greenpeace attached last year’s drought also to clear the Amazon rainforest to make way for agriculture and the mining industry. The water cycle in the world’s largest rainforest is essentially related to the generation of rains around South America.

Roberto, the owner of the cafe, is not convinced.

“I am 71 years old. When I was 10, we experienced an equally severe heat wave. Climate change is real, but not on the scale claimed. Activists exaggerate”, believes Roberto.

“Rio has always had 40 degree heat.”

Florence the coffee farm was founded in 1852. At first, the workforce was slaves, who were brought from Africa to the Portuguese colony of Brazil more than to the Spanish American colonies and the territory of the present-day United States combined. Independent Brazil abolished slavery in 1888.

The farm was abandoned in the 20th century. No coffee was produced there for 70 years, until Roberto, a successful specialist dentist and professor of dentistry, bought it in 1998. He financed the business by selling the eight apartments he owned in Rio de Janeiro.

“Ten years ago there was the worst drought I have experienced on this farm. It didn’t rain all summer. But even then it was back to normal”, Roberto repeats his experiences about the weather’s effect on farming.

“We have always had dry periods and wet periods. In that sense, nothing has really changed.”

Roberto’s voice picks up when he suddenly starts talking about the French president About Emmanuel Macron. This has spurred Brazil into climate action.

“The Europeans could plant trees in their own backyards and let us be.”

Climate change more on Roberto’s mind is the consequences of the production chains broken by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine for agriculture.

“There is a shortage of fertilizers, and they have become more expensive. I even make fertilizer myself these days.”

Roberto explains that he seals the pulpy substance produced as a by-product of coffee production in 20 liter airtight buckets to which he adds water. It produces ready-to-use fertilizer.

Paulo Roberto splits individual coffee beans, observing in what form the oil has been preserved inside them.

Paulo Roberto – whose name, by the way, reminds a lot of the Finnish coffee patriarch Robert Paulig – could offer every Helsinki resident a hot cup.

The 25,000 bushes on his five-hectare farm produce about four tons of dried coffee beans a year. One hundred grams of ground beans makes one liter of coffee, and one liter makes 15 small Brazilian-style cups. So, four tons is enough for 600,000 cups.

It may sound like a lot, but it’s nothing compared to Brazil. The country’s large farms cover up to thousands of hectares and produce hundreds of thousands of tons of coffee beans per year.

Coffee from the Florença estate is only sold in Brazil, although exports to Portugal are about to begin. Roberto doesn’t really compete against the big farms, as he sells most of his coffee locally at auctions that focus on high-quality specialty coffees. It’s a completely different market, and that’s why he can’t very directly say that he benefited from the price increase at the expense of the producers of the string bumps.

Roberto says that in an ideal world, coffee would only be produced organically and by hand. But without large mechanized farms, humanity’s immense thirst for coffee could not be satisfied. No less than a couple of billion cups of coffee are drunk in the world every day.

Roberto drinks seven cups a day. Yes, it’s okay when your own coffee has been awarded the best in the state and even won medals in national competitions.

So I have to ask: What is the secret of good coffee?

“The beans should not be roasted too dark, so that the taste of the berries does not disappear. Otherwise, it’s no longer coffee but charcoal, to which you have to add sugar because of the bitterness.”

Paulo Roberto shows the buds of the coffee bush, which develop into flowers, which develop into fruits called coffee berries or cherries, which contain two seeds called coffee beans.

Paulo Roberto sets the roasted coffee beans down to cool.

For sure as a guarantee, Roberto gestures inside from the rain, to a kind of exhibition and break pavilion.

He pours a batch of coffee beans into the roaster and clicks it on. Flames blaze out of the peep hole on the side of the plane. At the right moment of the split second, he lowers the beans down the slope to cool in the vat, whose rotating platforms keep the roaring pile in motion.

Then just put the beans through the mill into the press pan, into the cup and onto the lips.

It’s true: the taste is fresher and more nuanced than the usual home kitchen coffee. As a layman, it is difficult to judge whether it is more due to the degree of roasting that Roberto emphasizes or to the freshness.

“When the coffee is wonderful, it makes you drink more. However, I rarely drink my own coffee, because I enjoy tasting other coffees.”