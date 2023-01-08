HS in Big Apple | People brought flowers to the place where a woman caught by security guards died on Saturday

The shopping center was full of customers interested in discount sales. Moni stopped for a moment to take photos of the flowers.

On Sunday In the afternoon, the Espoo shopping center Iso Omena is busy. The sales have attracted a lot of people who walk the aisles and go to the shops.

Some stop to look for a moment the flower arrangement in the hallway. Others quickly take a photo and immediately continue their journey.

The reason for the curiosity is the death that happened there on Saturday at 5 pm. A woman caught by security guards died after they had pushed her to the floor in front of the Levi’s clothing store.

West Uusimaa police investigates case as suspected homicide. There are several suspects.

Eyewitnesses by two guards restrained the young woman from moving. The woman behaved calmly, but announced that she did not want to go anywhere.

Two more guards arrived. In a picture of the situation published on social media, the woman is held on her stomach on the ground by four guards.

The woman lost consciousness, after which she was resuscitated. The police, first aid personnel and finally also the crew of the rescue helicopter arrived at the scene.

After about 40 minutes of resuscitation, the woman was pronounced dead, and her body was covered with a sheet.

On Sunday, three new memorial candles were brought in front of the entrance to Iso Omena.

of HS coming to the venue on Sunday, two women are just bringing flowers in front of the Levi’s store. A youthful woman places a flower on the floor, then steps back and pauses to look at the flowers.

The woman says that she did not know the person who was killed in the incident, but lives nearby, so the death has touched her.

A woman standing on the side brings a flower and quickly leaves the place.

Everyday seems to have returned to the mall.

It is reported from the opposite Volt clothing store that only a couple of customers have mentioned the case during the day.

A man who is part of the Levi’s staff, however, states politely but decisively, “that it is not their business to comment on what happened”.

While HS’s reporter and cameraman go around the nearby shops asking for information, someone takes away all the cut flowers brought to the place.

Two potted flowers remain on the floor. Among the yellow flowers is a piece of checkered paper on which is written in stick letters: “Peace to your soul.”