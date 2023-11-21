HS in Białystok | Fewer immigrants than usual come to Poland’s eastern border – “We see that they are very interested in Finland”

Fewer migrants from Belarus have come to Poland in recent days than before. According to the Polish border authority, the migrants are now discussing a route to Finland.

Białystok

Finland the changed situation on the eastern border has also been noticed on Poland’s own eastern border. Fewer arrivals from Belarus have come to Poland in recent days than before.

“Last weekend, a total of one hundred people crossed the border illegally. Normally there are a hundred people a day,” a press representative of the regional border guard Katarzyna Zdanowicz tells HS in Białystok.

“It might be due to the situation in Finland.”

There has also been a change in the intelligence information.

The Polish Border Guard monitors social media channels used by migrants. They are now discussing migration routes to Finland more than before.

“We see that they are very interested in Finland. We believe that this is why the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland has changed,” says Zdanowicz.

Zdanowicz according to which migrants come to the eastern border of Poland, as a rule, initially through Russia. The arrivals have Russian visas.

A typical route is to fly to Moscow and continue from there to the capital of Belarus and on to Poland.

“They travel from Moscow to Minsk by taxi, where they wait for further instructions,” says Zdanowicz.

According to the Polish Border Guard, it is clear that the Belarusian authorities are helping migrants towards the Polish border. On the Polish side, the arrivals most often continue towards Germany with smugglers.

According to Zdanowicz, the events on Finland’s eastern border prove how the security services of Belarus and Russia control the arrival of migrants.

“They do it not only on the borders of Poland or Latvia, but also on Finland and Russia, which proves what we have seen on our own borders.”

Situation Poland’s eastern border changed dramatically in the fall of 2021, when Belarus started directing migrants towards the Polish border.

Between August and the end of 2021, 38,000 people crossed or attempted to cross the border. Unlike in Finland, migrants in Poland come by cross-country routes outside the official crossing points.

As a countermeasure, Poland started building a border fence in January 2022. Construction work reduced the number of visitors. Last year, 15,000 people crossed or tried to cross the border illegally.

The fence has not stopped all the visitors. This year there have already been 26,000 crossers.