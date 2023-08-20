HS in Belarus | Igor Ilyaš dares to speak because he has nothing left to lose

In Belarus, even minor anti-state activity leads to prison. Igor Ilyaš dares to speak because he has nothing left to lose.

Minsk

Qthe evenings before can be heavy for a lonely person.

A group of three families waits impatiently on the terrace of the Vasilki chain restaurant in the center of Minsk. It’s a warm August evening.

Teenagers giggle and swarm in the fan area of ​​the sports games built along the Svislatsjoki river. There is a free program: on the performance stage, a man dressed in a shiny little jacket and a bow sings pop in Russian.

In the capital of Belarus, it’s like the last day of summer.

“Bonjour”, a waiter greets customers in a French patisserie. The display case is composed of éclairs, tartlets and croissants. Supplier Igor Ilyas sits alone at the table and drinks coffee.

“You can probably say that I live like a hermit, because the social space that used to be around me has been wiped out.”

“Glory to the winners!” reads in large letters on the roof of a business center in central Minsk.

EOctober marked three years since the last presidential election in Belarus, which led to protests by hundreds of thousands of citizens. They were organized every weekend, again and again.

Ilyaš’s wife, journalist Katsaryna Andreyeva made live broadcasts of the demonstrations on television, which became hugely popular. Iljaš says that the spouse was considered a downright folk hero.

Andrejeva disappeared from the screen in November 2020. She was arrested for reporting from Muutosten aukio, where the authorities had beaten to death a protester, a store manager from Minsk, three days earlier Rama Bandarenkan.

Belarusian leader accused of election fraud Alexander Lukashenko did not consider the rebellion of a people dissatisfied with his politics a good thing, but suppressed the protests with great force.

Andrejeva, 29, has been in prison since her arrest. He is one of the nearly 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus, the number of which has increased sharply in the past three years. In reality, there are more people imprisoned for political reasons, as the figure only includes political prisoners confirmed by the human rights organization Vyasna.

“ “For us, all roads lead to prison.”

Andrejeva sits for eight years judgement. Ilyaš has regular contact with his wife, which is not obvious. Many prisoners are not allowed to have contact with their relatives or their lawyers, so their state of health in prison can only be guessed at.

Iljaš can’t say why his wife has been allowed to keep her right to legal calls and meetings, while other prisoners are kept in complete isolation.

For example, imprisoning an opposition politician About Maryja Kalesnikova haven’t heard anything since February. Belarusian prisons are already inhumane, and many political prisoners are treated badly and tortured.

They may even be pushed to the brink of suicide by mistreatment. Dissidents have died in prison under unclear circumstances.

The wife is allowed to make a short phone call to Iljaš from prison about four times a month. There is time to announce that he is healthy and alive. The letters go, and the lawyer has been allowed to visit the penal colony from time to time.

The wife has the right to three short four-hour meetings in the prison through the glass through the handset. In addition, he has the right to three longer meetings where it is possible to touch a loved one, such as hugging.

Iljaš last saw his wife through the glass at the beginning of June. The last longer meeting was two years ago in August.

People took photos in front of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in the historical center of Minsk.

VAino and the arrests continue in Belarus. Citizens have become prepared and cautious. Three years ago, you could still express your opinion on social media or on the street without fear of consequences, even though the country was authoritarian, but not anymore.

HS tried to talk to the Belarusians he met in Minsk about the internal situation in the country. But people shut down as soon as politics came up. Volunteers from human rights organizations who sought an interview refused a meeting and telephone conversation because they did not consider it safe.

A young lawyer from Minsk agrees to talk on the phone, as long as she has first traveled abroad from Belarus for a short time. Countless representatives of the opposition have fled the country in three years, but he has no money for that.

“ “There is some kind of eternal fear.”

After the opposition demonstrations, what remains is fear and silence. Minsk, with a population of almost two million, looks the same from the outside as before. The city’s green parks are flourishing. You can shop in western clothing stores in shopping centers.

Everywhere is very cool. The city employees clean the garbage from the streets hidden with their shovels and brushes.

“Now any kind of expression of opinion is impossible due to security, because if someone sees it, they can go to jail. For us, all roads lead to prison,” says the woman.

Everyday life has become survival. People have developed various precautions to protect themselves.

“Every day you have to think about cleaning your phone [kaikesta viranomaisten mielestä epäilyttävästä] and be careful not to say anything extra in the hearing of passers-by. There is some kind of eternal fear. It overshadows every day.”

Thousands of people demonstrated after the presidential election three years ago in August in this square, located in front of a museum dedicated to World War II.

Igor Ilyaš dares to speak because he has nothing left to lose. Earlier in the summer, he also gave a short interview to an American The New York Times for the magazine.

Ilyaš’s friends and colleagues have fled abroad or, like his wife, are in prison. He has lost his job at the opposition Belsat television channel, which has been labeled “extremist”.

“I feel like a person sitting on a powder keg. I can stop being at any moment. I can be arrested at any moment. But I don’t think we have the right to remain silent when something like this happens to the country and society.”

Iljaš makes a living as a freelancer by writing political analyzes for foreign publications. There is no state-independent media in Belarus anymore.

He describes the current situation in his home country with the term “demonstrative cannibalism”. By that, Ilyaš means, among other things, that almost anything can happen to a dissident in Belarus, and it is not considered a crime.

“Any action of a security authority or a representative of the government is justified if it is against a dissident.”

So far, no one has been held criminally responsible, for example, in cases that led to the deaths of dissidents.

“The time of men”, declares a street advertisement promoting the army of Belarus.

EU imposed new sanctions against Belarus at the beginning of August. In addition to internal terror, Belarus has supported Russia in the war by allowing it to invade Ukraine across its borders.

In the spring, the countries signed an agreement that allows Russia to place nuclear warheads in Belarus. The latest twist is the announcement in June about the move of the Russian private army Wagner to Belarus.

“The land has practically been sold,” states the lawyer.

He says that the majority of the people are tired of Lukashenko, who has ruled the country for almost 30 years. The most irritating thing is Belarus’ dependence on Russia.

“Everyone wants our country to be independent. I believe that achieving independence is the most important thing for everyone fighting for freedom.”

He estimates that Lukashenka is now mainly supported by older pensioners, only the “ideologically brainwashed” minority of the younger ones.

The lawyer wonders if the country’s independence means nothing to Lukashenko and his officials. Don’t they realize what they have done.

“Perhaps he is also being deceived and thinks he has helped.”

The future of Belarus is wrapped up in Russia and now above all in how the war in Ukraine ends. Igor Ilyaš does not believe that Belarus has any chance of change unless Ukraine wins the war.

Lukashenka’s clinging to the handle of power serves Russia well.

“Putin does not need a pro-Russian leader for Belarus. He needs a burnt field. Only one person can guarantee that – Lukashenko,” says Iljaš.

“Here, Lukashenko was able to wrap the earth in concrete and destroy all living things. Any other politician, even the most pro-Russian politician, would have tried to reach some sort of balance with society. But Putin needed a burnt field for the tanks to pass through, and they did.”

Igor Ilyaš is not going to leave Belarus anywhere until his wife, who is serving an eight-year prison sentence, is free.

Iljaš has drunk two cups of coffee. The stories are dark, but he laughs and jokes a lot.

“I don’t think that any counter-candidates will be allowed in the next election – not even a single ordinary housewife,” she says.

Ilyaš refers to the most successful opposition policy in Belarus Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja, which Western countries and the opposition consider the winner of the presidential election in Belarus. Tsihanouskaja, who fled to Lithuania, has managed to maintain her influence and supporters even after the elections.

Ilyaš’s days in Minsk are filled with work, helping his elderly mother and wife. He collects supplies and letters for his spouse. Being in Belarus and the help give the wife strength.

The decision to stay in your home country is about principle – and love.

“I will only leave the country when my wife is free. I’m only leaving together with my wife.”

