HS in Baltimore | Locals found it hard to believe that a huge bridge collapsed right next door: “I thought it was fake news”

Locals interviewed by HS underlined the luck in the accident: if the bridge had collapsed during rush hour, the number of victims would have been many times higher.

Baltimore

Nope could not believe it. Plumber Paiden Smith21, read on Facebook the first morning at work that the major freeway bridge on the Baltimore Ring Road had apparently collapsed during the night.

“I thought it was fake news.”

Then he saw a CBS News article and realized that there really had been a major accident right next door.

Large the cargo ship lost control and collided with a pylon on the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. local time.

The entire middle section of the four-lane bridge, a lattice structure about 750 meters long supported by two columns, collapsed into the water. The entire length of the bridge crossing the mouth of the Patapsco River was about 2.5 kilometers.

The twisted steel girders and the cargo ship with its containers were clearly on the shore of the small town of Riviera Beach, where Smith came to snare perch and catfish from the pier as soon as the sun rose. The distance was about five kilometers, but the direct line of sight and the huge size of the bridge and the ship made them seem much closer.

On the bridge at the time of the accident there were eight people patching potholes on the road. Two people were pulled from the eight-degree water.

Kuusi was still missing on Tuesday evening Finnish time, and the locals were not very hopeful that they would survive.

“I pray for people,” Smith said.

He said that the accident could have become much more personal. The girlfriend's father, a criminal investigator for the county police, often drives over the bridge on business around those times.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (left) made comments to the media.

Working at a water treatment plant Glenn Gibson, 36, said he often watches History Channel TV documentaries about engineering feats that have failed catastrophically. He wondered how no lessons have been learned from the mistakes of history and how such an important bridge could collapse after such a long journey.

“On the other hand, a cargo ship like that probably weighs hundreds of thousands of tons,” Gibson said, staring at the ship, which was billowing smoke from its chimney.

The crew was reportedly still on board.

“I can't imagine what the captain of the ship is thinking,” said the builder Justin Corcoran26.

“On the other hand, so close to the harbor and under that bridge, the ship is not steered by the captain, but by the harbor pilot.”

Corcoran blamed the bridge's collapse in part on the poor state of US critical infrastructure. According to him, old bridges are renovated only on the outside, but money is not diverted to modernize them. Turmasilta was completed in 1977.

The entire central section of the four-lane bridge collapsed upon impact with the water.

Patapsco River on the south shore, the police had closed all the roads leading to the beach near Riviera Beach to the crash site. Only the rescue personnel got through.

“It feels like you've lost a family member,” said a woman walking past in the middle of another local interview.

The woman undoubtedly meant how much the bridge had been in people's lives. Its roof was at a height of 56 meters and dominated the landscape of the residential areas of the river mouth.

In addition, the bridge was an important traffic junction. It was part of the Baltimore Beltway and effectively a bypass. On average, 35,000 people drove on the four-lane toll bridge per day.

“I grew up on that bridge. It's crazy that it's not there anymore,” Corcoran, the builder, said.

Reconstruction is hardly a quick job. However, the accident does not completely paralyze the connections across the mouth of the river, as there is a tunnel about five kilometers upstream, and shortly behind it again a highway bridge before the inner city of Baltimore.

The collapse of the bridge also cut off ship traffic to the Port of Baltimore. The duration of the shutdown and the future effects were unclear from early Tuesday evening Finnish time.

Baltimore is the ninth busiest port in the United States in terms of international cargo volume. Last year, 52 million tons of cargo passed through the port, worth 80 billion dollars, the governor of the state of Maryland announced on Tuesday. 15,000 people work in the port, and almost 140,000 jobs are linked to it.

Baltimore is a particularly notable port for cargo ships that are unloaded from the bow gate without a crane. More sugar and gypsum are brought into Baltimore than any other port in the United States, and account for about a quarter of the nation's coal imports. Baltimore also has a pier for cruise ships.

The damaged ship Dali, sailing under the flag of Singapore, was on its way to distant Sri Lanka. Its journey was interrupted about three kilometers away.