HS in Almedalen | There is a risk of misjudgment in the situation in the Baltic Sea, says the operations manager of the Swedish Defense Forces

HS in Almedalen|According to Carl-Johan Edström, operations manager of the Swedish Defense Forces, the risk of the situation in the Baltic Sea escalating is related to foreign forces.

Almedalen

Swedish chief of operations of the defense forces by Carl-Johan Edström according to the security situation in the Baltic Sea is not in sight, even if the Russian planes disturbed The ships of NATO countries are more visible than expected in the military exercise in June.

“On the other hand, we still see that the majority of Russian forces, ground forces, part of the navy and air force, are committed to fighting in Ukraine,” Edström tells Helsingin Sanomat at the Almedalen policy week in Visby, Sweden.

Russian Suhoi Su-24 and Su-27 planes flew several times over Swedish and other NATO warships during the Baltops exercise organized in the Baltic Sea.

Edström said SVT in the interview earlier on Thursday that the planes “were flying a little closer than normal”.

Risks According to Edström, in situations like the Baltops exercises, they join foreign forces, of which there are now much more in the Baltic Sea than before.

According to Edström, the troops are not necessarily used to interacting with Russian warships and aircraft.

“There is a risk that incorrect assessments or unexpected assessments are made, which could lead to an escalation of the situation. There is a risk that a single behavior can trigger it,” says Edström.

According to Edström, however, the importance of peaceful and safe operations is emphasized for all forces operating in the Baltic Sea region.

According to Edström, Sweden is prepared to act when it is necessary.

NATO ships According to Edström, the harassment is not unprecedented, but a normal variation that the defense forces have prepared for. He describes the interference of the Baltops exercise as a bit more active than expected.

“We saw that there were a little more signals intelligence aircraft and a naval fighter jet coming in than we had expected, and the level of activity was a little higher.”

That’s why the defense forces raised their alert status.

“We have experience of what Russia’s behavior is like in exercises like this. We knew how to expect the activity to increase and we were prepared for it,” says Edström.

According to Edström, the situation in the Baltic Sea is good. He assures that Sweden is able to act “safely, calmly and clearly” when something happens.