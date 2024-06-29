HS in Almedalen|Almedalen’s policy days were organized for the first time in a NATO country. The situation in the Baltic Sea is good, said the commander of the Swedish Navy.

Visby

Best the bite is the first. There is not too much butter. The cheese is deliciously salty. Good luck if the topping is tomato or cucumber in addition to the salad.

The social discussion starts at the traditional Swedish Almedalen political days with a bun, or macka in Swedish. They are available on the back wall of each discussion tent. Then a cup of coffee and a talk about the current state and future of Swedish democracy can begin.

of Almedalen the policy days were organized in Visby, Gotland, this year in scorching heat and for the first time in a NATO country.

Already in last year’s discussions in Almedalen, the Chief of Staff of the Swedish Defense Forces and the future commander, Lieutenant General Michael Claesson saidthat there are no alternatives to NATO membership.

Sweden became a member of the military alliance on March 7, and this year at the policy days, NATO was discussed as part of Swedish society.

The discussions discussed, for example, how the alliance affects democracy, health care, the future of energy systems and Sweden’s foreign policy identity.

Swedish the soon-to-be retired commander of the defense forces Micael Bydén emphasized the Swedish Navy’s submarine rescue ship HMS Belos in a lecture held in Uumen, that with NATO membership the border of Sweden’s defense now starts at the border of the military alliance.

The Commander of the Defense Forces, Micael Bydén, answered the citizens’ questions in Almedalen.

Bydén answered the audience’s question about, for example, how the presidential election campaign is conducted Donald Trump the possible election of the US president would affect the operation of NATO.

According to Bydén, the US military presence in Europe increased when Trump was president the last time. According to him, that would not necessarily happen this time, but according to Bydén, the journey to the United States leaving the military alliance is long.

in Gotland naturally, the situation in the Baltic Sea became the focus of security and defense policy discussions.

At the end of May, Bydén said the German media RND in the interview that he is sure that the President of Russia Vladimir Putin “has set both eyes on Gotland” and that this goal is to control the Baltic Sea. However, the press service of the Swedish Defense Forces later commented newspaper to Dagens Nyheter that “the information spread in the media that Russia is targeting Gotland has been taken out of context”.

The strategically important Gotland, located in NATO’s inland sea, plays a key role in the military alliance’s defense of the entire Baltic Sea region.

Commander of the Swedish Navy, rear admiral Ewa Skoog Haslum according to the situation in the Baltic Sea is good.

“We have control and high readiness both in the air and at sea [– –]but there are very many different nations in the Baltic Sea, and it is clear that everyone is on the alert,” he said in an interview with HS after participating in a discussion about energy security in times of war and peace.

“It’s clear that everyone is alert,” says Swedish Navy Commander Ewa Skoog Halsum.

Finland and Sweden have already cooperated closely in the Baltic Sea before, but with the alliance, the cooperation will become closer. According to Skoog Halsum, the alliance affects, for example, that the members can share information about the situation with each other.

“It makes us stronger,” says Skoog Halsum.

In political ones in the discussions, the parties were already setting their positions for the parliamentary elections to be held two years from now.

Almedalen’s political days are divided between the largest parties. Each day, the chairman of each party gives a speech on the stage of Almedalen park. Something can be inferred from how many people manage to move from the beach promenade closer to the stage during each speech.

On Thursday morning, there were enough people to the edges of the park. The prime minister’s party was speaking Ulf Kristerssonwho announced, among other things, that the government wants more surveillance cameras in cities.

In January there were about 1,700 police surveillance cameras in Sweden. Now the goal is to increase the number to 2,500 by the end of the year and to 5,000 in the future. Most of the cameras are in the Stockholm area. Adding surveillance cameras is part of the government’s strict goals to eradicate organized crime.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson greeted the baby before the press conference held in Almedalen park.

To some extent education became the top political issue in Almedalen.

To the troll factory and the Sweden Democrats, beaten by the poor European election result, announced that they wanted to become a new school party.

Chairman of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Åkesson emphasized in his speech that he wants to restore discipline and order to the school.

“The organization must never be ignored for fear of the reactions of students or parents,” said Åkesson.

The chairman of the Sweden Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson, wants to restore discipline to Swedish schools.

In Aftonbladet’s opinion piece published on Tuesday, Åkesson wrote, that the party would not, for example, allow teachers to wear veils, burkas or niqabs in schools. According to the party, students who do not learn Swedish or who speak it poorly should be transferred to special classes.

“Those who fall behind have to repeat the class or simply work harder,” Åkesson wrote in Aftonbladet.

Also the opposition party the Social Democrats brought up the issue of language in schools.

The party wants to make Swedish the main language of instruction in schools. Swedish schools are from 2011 buttered to apply for a special permit for part of the teaching to be held in English. In 2022, the authority that supervises Swedish schools decided that no more than 50 percent of the teaching in English may be for each year course.

According to opposition leader Magdalena Andersson, the language requirement would not apply to minority languages, such as Finnish.

The Social Democratic Party wants to raise the minimum requirement for Swedish-language teaching to 75 percent of the teaching.

Party chairman Magdalena Andersson however, the requirement does not apply to minority languages, such as teaching in Finnish.

Visby Medieval the narrow streets of the city echo the glorious heritage of the people’s home, when citizens get to tell the decision-makers about their concerns and dreams at Almedalen’s policy days, and the politicians, in turn, get to tell them theirs.

The tradition started when the former Prime Minister of Sweden, still then Minister of Education Olof Palme gave a speech to the people in Almedalen park in the summer of 1968. In the announcements promoting the speech, Palme invited citizens to listen and ask questions.

Currently, the event is attended by politicians and social elites, activists and organization activists, representatives of youth organizations, influencers in the business world and researchers. More than 2,000 speaking events are organized during the week. In the evenings, both drops of the Baltic Sea and rose wine splash on Visby’s beach promenade.

When you add the cobbled streets and picturesque pytings of Visby, classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as a setting, the setting sounds like some kind of utopia – and very Swedish.