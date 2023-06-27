HS in Almedalen | The security arrangements for the political week are tighter than before – HS visited the scene of last year’s murder

HS follows Almedalen’s discussions and political speeches on location in the medieval town of Visby.

Swedish the political and social elite gather this week on the island of Gotland, where Almedalen’s political weeks are organized.

HS follows Almedalen’s discussions and political speeches on location in the medieval town of Visby.

Crowd of visitors at Almedalen’s politics weeks last summer.

In this follow-up, we upload interesting news, observations, pictures and videos from the week’s events.

More than 35,000 guests are expected on the island, for whom there will be, among other things, speeches by party leaders, panel discussions and evening parties.

This summer, political weeks will have tougher security measures than before, because last year’s event took place in a murder that shook Sweden.