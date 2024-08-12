HS in Ähtäri | A grandiose sauna restaurant was opened in Ähtäri, which immediately went bankrupt – Then a new entrepreneur arrived and made the place profitable

Sauna restaurant Kiulu is located on the shore of Hankavesi in Ähtäri.

A sauna restaurant very reminiscent of Helsinki’s Löyly was opened in Ähtäri, which immediately went bankrupt. Joni Hakoniemi bought the place and made it profitable, which is a big challenge in a small town.

“Half I jokingly said at first at home that if no one else does it, I will do it,” he recalls Joni Hakoniemi41.

It was the end of 2022, and the sauna restaurant Kiulu from Ähtätari had just filed for bankruptcy.

Before bankruptcy, Kiulu was only open for a little over two years. It had been a big project in a small town: there was a top chef Tomi Björck’s designed menu, two saunas, 800 square meter terrace and more than 200 customer seats.