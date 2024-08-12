Monday, August 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Ähtäri | A grandiose sauna restaurant was opened in Ähtäri, which immediately went bankrupt – Then a new entrepreneur arrived and made the place profitable

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 12, 2024
in World Europe
0
HS in Ähtäri | A grandiose sauna restaurant was opened in Ähtäri, which immediately went bankrupt – Then a new entrepreneur arrived and made the place profitable
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sauna restaurant Kiulu is located on the shore of Hankavesi in Ähtäri. Picture: Usva Torkki / HS

A sauna restaurant very reminiscent of Helsinki’s Löyly was opened in Ähtäri, which immediately went bankrupt. Joni Hakoniemi bought the place and made it profitable, which is a big challenge in a small town.

“Half I jokingly said at first at home that if no one else does it, I will do it,” he recalls Joni Hakoniemi41.

It was the end of 2022, and the sauna restaurant Kiulu from Ähtätari had just filed for bankruptcy.

Before bankruptcy, Kiulu was only open for a little over two years. It had been a big project in a small town: there was a top chef Tomi Björck’s designed menu, two saunas, 800 square meter terrace and more than 200 customer seats.

#Ähtäri #grandiose #sauna #restaurant #opened #Ähtäri #immediately #bankrupt #entrepreneur #arrived #place #profitable

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday, August 12

Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday, August 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]