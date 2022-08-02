HS in Afghanistan | ‘US tyranny’ – Taliban police chief condemns US drone strike, but local media silenced

In Afghanistan, information about Sunday’s US drone strike is scarce. The top management of the country is silent, and the citizens do not dare to speak about it.

“Impact was US tyranny over our country,” Kandahar police commander Mawlawi Rahimullah Mahmood said in an interview with HS on Tuesday morning.

The United States announced the night before Tuesday, Finnish time, that it had killed the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaeda on Sunday Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“The United States is acting against international law and attacked an independent state. We strongly condemn the act,” says Mahmood.

Mahmood has belonged to the Taliban movement since its inception in the early 1990s. As the police commander of the entire province of Kandahar, he is part of the middle management of the Taliban.

The police the headquarters is located inside heavy concrete fences and barbed wire fences. The commander’s room is decorated with a massive flag of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Kandahar is currently considered the real capital of Afghanistan and is where the country’s leadership is currently meeting because of Sunday’s attack.

When asked about the relations between the Taliban and al-Qaeda, Commander Mahmood is content to repeat that Afghanistan is an independent country that makes independent decisions about who is allowed to stay in the country and who is not.

“We abide by the agreement we have made with the United States that our territory must not be used for an attack against another country.”

Sunday the drone strike took place in the Sherpur residential area in central Kabul. The area is known for its huge luxury houses.

The people of Kabul have called the area “the city of thieves” because corrupt officials of the former regime used to live there.

The embassies of several countries are located right next to Sherpur. The US Embassy is two kilometers from Sherpur.

When the Taliban came to power last August, the staff of almost all embassies were evacuated and the embassies closed their doors.

Local media information about the attack is scarce.

Taliban soldiers guard the site of the attack, and media access to Sherpur is strictly prohibited.

Local journalists have had their goods stolen and their lives threatened when they tried to report on the attack.

The relationship between the Taliban and al-Qaeda is a very sensitive issue in Afghanistan. Few people dare to comment on the subject publicly.

Generally The security situation in Afghanistan is better than it has been in years. Rocket attacks have been less frequent since the Taliban came to power. Individual bombings still happen every week.

On Friday last week, there was an explosion at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. According to various sources, 2 to 15 people died in the attack.

The Taliban regime restricts the freedom of journalists, especially in security-related reporting, and the death tolls reported by the regime cannot be trusted.

Abdul Nawab Zia runs a guest house in Kandahar. On Tuesday, he was not surprised by the news of the US attack: "We are so used to this."

in Kandahar an innkeeper Abdul Nawab Zia on Tuesday morning, neither was surprised by the news about the US drone attack.

“We’re so used to this,” he says.

Zia moved from Kabul to Kandahar four months ago for work. His family still lives in Kabul.

He says he is frustrated with the United States and that the country is only pursuing its own interests in Afghanistan.

For him, it would be more important to talk about the country’s catastrophic economic situation.

“What can we ordinary people do about whether terrorists live in our country or not. Other people decide whether Afghans live or die.”