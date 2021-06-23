Ka man in his forties, wearing a shirt, forked meatballs, mashed potatoes, and lingonberry jam at a brisk pace.

The light board advertises this most popular sales item of the restaurant trolley: Finland’s fastest meatballs, 12.90 euros. The sum yields eight dumplings made from a mixture of Finnish beef and pork.

The collared shirt has positioned its phone on the table in a position so that you can watch videos from there. But the man is looking out the window. Gray clouds swarm past, a sunbeam strikes behind them. Birches, maples and purple lupins sway in the wind.

There are others in the wagon.

A child with a tail is dipping ice cream of raspberry juice into a coke in a plastic cup.

Two women in their thirties dressed in summer dresses discuss fascias and fysaris.

A sporty-looking man in his twenties browses the phone with Airpods in his ears and sips from his glass beer mug. Sometimes he slits his mouth in focus, sometimes he looks worried, sometimes he smiles.

Junatarjoilija Sanna Niemelä describes the atmosphere of the restaurant carriages in June with one word: “Relieved.”

“In the winter, things were done in a panic-like way, and I felt panicky too. Now we dare to chat with strangers. ”

There are 43 restaurant trolleys running on rails along Finland. They are few spaces in Finnish culture where talking to strangers feels appropriate. This is not the case at the bus, stations, cafes or at the airport.

The restaurant trolley is an intermediate space where you can have a long conversation with a vent guest. Can show their feelings and share even private things. Passengers are at the mercy of each other and the situation. The train can praise two hundred, but the atmosphere in the restaurant car has stopped.

“We live in such an instant here,” says Sanna Niemelä.

Kon a saturday saturday afternoon, many travel with family or friends. Maybe the clock is still so small that there is little to chat with strangers. Life is reduced to what is around: the mug, the table, the landscape.

“During the current coronavirus situation …” the male voice echoes from the restaurant car speakers.

“Chörent choorouna vairus sizzyeisshööönnn!” the gang imitates the announcer’s articulation resembling BBC English and chuckles amused. Then they throw a flap at the Temppers.

“Let’s be tempted!” one says.

“Sus isn’t oo anything attractive!” the other answers.

Everyone is laughing. The foam bubbles, condenses on the beer glasses.

Men in their thirties are wearing denim shorts, print t-shirts and caps. They belong to a band. Hardcore punk.

“Correctly inferred,” he notes Saku Vainio, one of the members of Yoga Sniffers.

The name of the band, formed in November, refers to a term that describes a person who follows an otherwise healthy lifestyle but occasionally uses party drugs. In the evening, the band will have the first gig of their career in a skate park in Tampere.

Two young girls walk across a restaurant car in identical gray hoodie outfits. The face isn’t visible from behind the black mask, but the pink glitter-structured nails split the other girl’s sleeves.

The water droplets turn into long strips that travel through the window.

Jonne Heinonen, pictures

Iida Sofia Hirvonen HS, text

Tuomas Kaseva HS, text editing

Matti Tanskanen HS, layout

PUBLISHED ON 24.6.2021 © Helsingin Sanomat

This article is part of HS’s Pictures of Finland series. You can read the previous parts of the series online at hs.fi/sivu/kuvia-suomesta/.