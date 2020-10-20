HS Hyvinkää What will be done to the tragic mansion? The owners of the value area do not yet say whether the house, which has been destroyed by ghost hunters, will be demolished: “We will be in public in due course”

Even major changes may take place in Kyttaja Manor, which has a tragic history. Now the Laakkonen family, which owns the area, is waiting for the area’s formula to take effect.

Well The Laakkonen family, which owns Kyttaja manor, does not yet reveal what visions it has for the historical area.

The manor, which has a tragic history, may undergo major changes, as the Hyvinkää council approved the town plan on Monday. The decision was made after the vote by a vote of 30-21.

The town plan starts from the development of the manor’s center environment primarily for tourism use, taking into account cultural and historical values. The formula allows the manor’s main building to be repaired – or replaced with a new building. The main building was completed in the 1870s.

The Laakkonen family does not yet have plans for how they plan to develop the area.

“There is still a long way to go before the formula is final. Let’s see what the world is like when the formula is final. At that point, we start planning the development of the area, ”representing the family Merja Laakkonen notes.

At a general level, Laakkonen says that if the manor area is to be developed as a tourist destination, more accommodation will be built in the area at that time.

Many the people of Hinkää have been of the opinion that the main building of Kytjä manor, built in 1878, should be preserved and not demolished. At this stage, Merja Laakkonen cannot answer whether the main building will be demolished.

“The old main building is poorly adapted for hotel use. However, there is a hypothetical question at this stage as to whether the main building will be demolished as there are no plans to develop the area, ”he says.

“We will be public in due course when the plan for the development of the Kytjä area is completed.”

Merja Laakkonen tells her spouse Yrjö Laakkonen previously held representation events in the main building of the manor for about 15 years. According to Laakkonen, the main building has not been inhabited at all for the last five or six years.

North Karelians Reino and George Laakkonen bought Kyttaja manor in 1994.

As a whole, the area of ​​Kytjä Manor comprises more than 4,800 hectares of land, most of which is forest. There are about 400 hectares of cultivated arable land. There is also a go-kart area in the manor area.

There have been several bloodsheds in the area of ​​Kyttaja manor, so the locals have even talked about the curse of the manor.

Two “ghost hunters” also claimed in an HS interview in 2019 that they would have encountered a ghost at Kytjä Manor in 2014.

