HS Hyvinkää | The triple murder of the Kytäjä manor was a mystery for a long time – Hannes Markkula recalls the chilling phone call

In May 1972, Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio, the owner of the Kytäjä manor, shot dead three young people who were camping without permission on the manor’s land in a fit of rage. On February 6, 50 years will have passed since Vähäkallio’s sentence in the court of engagement.

In the morning On May 13, 1972, a shocking bloodbath was revealed at Kytäjä in Hyvinkää.

Three young people camping on the land of Kytäjä manor were found shot in their tent.

The shot youths were 14, 17 and 18 years old. The bloodshed was revealed in the morning, when the girlfriend of one of the killed was bringing food to the youths’ tent.

When news of Kytäjä’s sad events became public, confusion also spread: What the hell had happened? Who or who had shot the youths?

The police began to investigate the case, and of course the media were also interested in the bloodshed. Reporters moved around Kytäjä manor interviewing local residents and police officers about what happened.

One a person living near the place of death remained silent about the tragedy.

The owner of Kytäjä manor Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio (1940–1979) had not said anything about the incident to the public, even though it had been several days since the incident. Vähäkallio mainly stayed in the main building of the manor, and a dog guarded the gate.

He had become the owner of Kytäjä manor in 1965. The student Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio had studied at the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences. He was also known as a shooting enthusiast, and Vähäkallio had a large collection of weapons in his mansion.

An obvious object of suspicion, then.

The tent of the youths who were killed on the grounds of the Kytäjä manor after the killings in May 1972.

Ilta-Sanom supplier Hannes Markkula was one of the journalists who traveled around the manor and reported on the tragedy.

He persistently pursued an interview with Vähäkallio regarding the killings.

“I called the only number of the Kytäjä manor. They always answered that Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio is traveling. After that, I got Vähäkallio’s secret number. I called the number for three days. Nobody answered”, Markkula recalls the events of more than 50 years ago.

Then, in hindsight, a chilling turn happened: Vähäkallio answered the phone. Even reaching the man was a journalistic hit.

Vähäkallio first made it clear on the phone that he did not want to give an interview related to the killings.

But then the manor owner suddenly relented.

Markkula and a photographer Martti Peltonen arrived on May 24, 1972 at the main gate of Kytäjä Manor. From there, the two were directed to Vähäkallio’s study, where the owner of the manor received them.

“Vähäkallio greeted with his hand. The hand was cold and sweaty. He was neatly dressed in a little jacket,” Markkula describes.

The owner of the manor briefly answered Markkula’s questions. However, he did not have any additional information about the crime.

“Vähäkallio did say that he was in the main building of the manor on the night of the murder. He said he first watched the news and then a movie on TV with his little cousin and then went to sleep.”

Markkula also asked Vähäkallio if he wants the perpetrator of the murders to be found.

“Yes. When he is free, the manor’s reputation will suffer,” Vähäkallio answered.

During the interview, Vähäkallio’s gun hobby was also discussed. Vähäkallio said that nothing is missing from his gun collection.

When about ten minutes had passed, Vähäkallio announced that the interview was over.

“Vähäkallio said at that point that he has other meetings.”

Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio giving an interview in his office on May 24, 1972.

Markkula and Peltonen left Vähäkallio’s study and the master of the manor directed them to the hall.

“There were two men there. I recognized the men dressed in suits as policemen.”

After the interview, it occurred to Markkula that Vähäkallio had not necessarily told everything about the events of the night of the murder.

“Usually, when it comes to unpleasant things, people try to help. Vähäkallio treated us with distaste. He wanted us out quickly.”

Hannes Markkula is a long-time crime reporter.

One or two day after Markkula’s interview, the investigation of the murders at the Kytäjä manor took a new turn. At that time, the Central Criminal Police (krp) arrested a person in connection with the case.

The arrest was announced to the public on June 7 in an extravagant manner. At that point, no more detailed information was given about the identity of the arrested person.

Finally, on June 13, the KRP announced that the arrested person was the farm owner Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio. Vähäkallio had confessed that he had shot the young men camping on his land with a gun he owned.

Vähäkallio had seen a campfire made by young people the night after Shrove Tuesday and was enraged by his observation. After this he had taken his pistol with him and shot the boys in their tent.

Vähäkallio was not drunk or under the influence of any other substance at the time of the act.

The murder trial began on July 10, 1972 in Hyvinkää. Vähäkallio’s legal assistant wanted his principal for a mental state examination. The request was agreed to.

Mental state examination after, Hyvinkää’s engagement court announced its verdict on February 6, 1973.

According to a state of mind study, Vähäkallio had been without complete understanding at the time of his death. He was sentenced to 15 years in the penitentiary for three murders. The Court of Appeal kept the sentence unchanged, but at the end of 1973 the sentence was shortened to 12 years in the Supreme Court.

Vähäkallio was released from prison for the first time in 1978 after serving half of his sentence. Vähäkallio’s life ended in 1979, when he committed suicide.

On February 6, it will be 50 years since the Kytäjä triple murder verdict was handed down. Hannes Markkula’s work Six Finnish Murders is used as the source of the article.

