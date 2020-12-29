HS Hyvinkää The motorist rushed the police away from Hyvinkää to Lohja – During the getaway, beer cans were thrown from the car towards the police car

Some of the cans hit a police car and caused damage to the car.

Motorist on the day of the killing, the police fled from Hyvinkää to Tammela before the car derailed. During the getaway, beer cans were thrown from the car towards the police car. Eastern Uusimaa police reported what happened on Tuesday.

A police patrol spotted a car in Kuyvola, Hyvinkää, on the day of the slaughter at about 11 am, which the emergency center had previously given to the police for surveillance. The driver did not follow the stop call issued by the police, but set off to drive on road 25 towards Lohja.

“The speed of the car during the chase peaked at up to 130 kilometers per hour. During his escape journey, the driver caused several accidents in traffic by driving in the lane of oncoming traffic and bypassing other road users in dangerous places where visibility was insufficient, ”says the crime commissioner. Markku Lylykangas in the bulletin.

Getaway ended in Tammela, where the driver first drove a thorn mat placed by the police on the road, collided with a traffic sign and then derailed.

The person who was a passenger in the car threw beer cans at the police car in the back during the getaway. Some of the cans hit a police car and caused damage to the car. Unsure of the shooter, everyone on board the car ended up in police custody.

“The man who acted as the driver is suspected of, among other things, committing a serious threat to road safety, drunk driving, a drug offense, and the right to drive a vehicle,” Lylykangas says.