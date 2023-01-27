HS Hyvinkää | The mansion known for the tragic triple murder will be demolished

Maatalousyhtymä Laakkonen, which owns the manor, has not yet decided for what use the new building replacing the manor will be built.

Agricultural association Laakkonen is demolishing the Kytäjä mansion in Hyvinkää that he owns.

CEO of Kytäjä Manor Juha Repo says that the manor’s main building and two courtyard buildings will be demolished during the spring.

The site plan for the area is based on the development of the surroundings of the manor center, primarily for tourism, taking cultural and historical values ​​into account. The scheme enables the main building of the manor to be repaired or replaced with a new building.

“After the condition survey, it turned out that the main building is not worth renovating.”

Kytäjän according to the manor’s website, a new manor will be built in place of the demolished manor. According to Revo, the owners of the manor house have not yet decided what kind of use the new manor house will be used for.

“There are many options. The new building to be built on the farm could be a private home or used for tourism. Architect Rainer Mahlamäki has made several plans.”

Repo estimates that a decision on what kind of building will be built to replace the demolished mansion will not come very quickly.

“After a year, it’s hard to know what the new building will be like.”

The main building of the Kytäjä manor was completed in 1878, when the Linder family owned the manor. Kytäjä manor was taken over by the architect from Linder’s family Väinö Vähäkallion to the family. Since 1994, the manor has been owned by the Laakkonen family.

Many the people of Värkää have been of the opinion that the main building of the manor should have been preserved. However, Repo reminds us that the main building is no longer in its original form.

“The main building of the manor has changed since Linder’s time. During the Vähäkallio period in the 1930s and 1940s, rooms and ovens were removed from the main building,” says Repo.

As a whole, the area of ​​Kytäjä Manor covers more than 4,800 hectares of land, the main part of which is forest. There are about 400 hectares of cultivated fields. There is also a golf course area in the manor area.

Kytäjän the manor is known for bloodshed, tragic human fates and sad accidents that have happened over the years. The bad luck seems to have been passed down from one generation to the next and has continued on the manor lands after the owners changed.

Infamous is the triple murder of 1972, which is one of the most famous cases in the entire criminal history of Finland. On the night after Maundy Thursday, after midnight, the then owner of the manor Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio killed three teenage boys camped on his land while they were sleeping in their tent.

