HS Hyvinkää The elevator company Kone’s factory burns violently in Hyvinkää, a huge smoke statue rises from the building: “The situation is hectic”

Those who worked in the building have been evacuated to safety. People in the Myllykatu area are advised to stay indoors and close the ventilation, as well as to wait for a notification when the accident is over.

Elevator company A violent fire is going on on the roof of the machine’s industrial property on Myllykatu in Hyvinkää.

The Central Uusimaa Rescue Department received an alert on Thursday at 11.52.

The duty officer Paul Nybergin according to the roof structures of the industrial building will burn several hundred square meters. The roof has a total area of ​​1,500 square meters.

“Shutdown work is now underway. At present, efforts are being made to limit the fire so that it does not spread elsewhere or down into structures. ”

Extinguishing work is likely to take several hours. A dozen rescue units are extinguishing the fire.

No information is yet available on possible personal injuries.

“The situation is hectic,” Nyberg says.

The machine The building in Hyvinkää has office and laboratory facilities.

Machine Communications Director Hanna Rutasen according to the building workers have been evacuated and brought to safety.

“Nearby buildings are now being evacuated due to smoke nuisances.”

According to Rutanen, the Kone property was undergoing renovations.

Myllykatu the fire produces a lot of heavy smoke in the environment.

At two o’clock, the Central Uusimaa Rescue Department reported smoke that was dangerous to health in the area.

People are advised to stay indoors and close the ventilation and to wait for the announcement of the end of the emergency.

