HS Hyvinkää The cyclist had seen anything thrown into the woods in Hyvinkää, but a recent sight surpassed everything: The bush was full of women’s underwear

Hyvinkääläinen Aini Anonen ran into a special sight on a bike ride last weekend. The forest near the Hyvinkää greyhound track was decorated with women’s underwear.

Several different shades had been used for the “vest” – there were blue, pink and black bras. At least one of the panties cut off the bush.

The underwear had not only been thrown into the woods, but had been neatly hung on the branches.

“They were still looking pretty new. I was wondering how someone has dared to throw them away. Has it been spring in the chest? ” Anonen laughs.

Thence it is not known whether there were one or more perpetrators. The bra was so large that judging by it, Anonen does not believe that the author or authors are quite teenagers.

“The place is kind of remote, along the old Hämeentie. I guess a lot of young people and parents go there to cook and stop in the parking lot. Maybe someone has had some hassle there the night before, ”he throws.

Anonen moves daily for long runs by bike and on foot. Over the years, the routes have encountered all sorts of things thrown into nature: purses, cell phones and shoes, for example.

However, he had never encountered such a vision before and decided to capture its image.

“Even though I’m an elderly person too, I thought it was a funny thing. That’s what spring does! ”

He wanted to please others and shared the picture with a local Facebook group. Some in the comments on the publication wonder if this would have been inspired by the space work at Hyvinkää City Hall.

Completed in 2011 Kaarina Kaikkonen work Towards a new tomorrow once shared opinions. An installation consisting of old children’s clothes cost about 40,000 euros. A picture of the book can be found From the website of the city of Hyvinkää.

Perhaps an attempt had been made to install a smaller budget in the woods.