HS Hyvinkää The “cursed” historic mansion may be demolished in Hyvinkää, as the milieu known for its bloodshed fell into disrepair.

Kytjä Manor, which has a dizzying history, may be demolished in Hyvinkää. Its historical values ​​have been destroyed and may be replaced by tourism.

In Hyvinkää is a mansion whose history oozes excitement and bloodshed. Now the area of ​​Kyttaja manor, which has a unique reputation, may experience a big change.

The plan, which is being prepared, will enable the demolition of the manor’s main building and the additional construction of the area.

Read more: In the middle of the neo-rural countryside is a mansion whose history is full of tragedies

The user the town plan of the manor area is a planning area of ​​approximately 7.8 hectares. The town plan starts from the development of the manor’s center environment primarily for tourism use, taking into account cultural and historical values.

When implemented, the formula will enable the main building of Kytjä manor to be repaired or replaced with a new building. The main building was completed in the 1870s.

“In the speeches of the authorities responsible for building history, the values ​​of the main building have been found to have been largely destroyed after several changes. The building no longer has the values ​​referred to in the Land Use and Building Act that should be cherished. It would therefore be challenging to put a protection mark on the main building, ”Hyvinkää Zoning Manager Anitta Ojanen notes.

Markus and Mika Nikkilä In an interview with HS in 2019, they argued that they would have encountered a ghost at Kytjä Manor in 2014.

The Brothers, through the Paranormal Investigations Group they founded at the time, were looking for signs of supernatural phenomena in the mansion. They have visited nearly 400 different places in search of signs of the spirit world and supernatural phenomena.

There have also been several bloodsheds in the area of ​​Kyttaja manor and there has been talk of a curse on the manor. In 1972, the infamous triple death took place in the area of ​​the manor, when the then owner of the manor Kai Kustaa Vähäkallio killed three teenage boys camped on his lands while they slept in his tent.

There was also a murder in the area of ​​Kytjä manor in 2003. At that time, the man shot his former partner, who had been the pig manager of the manor, in the dormitory staff of the manor.

The Hyvinkää Council will discuss the layout of the Kytäjoki area at its meeting on Monday, October 19.