HS Hyvinkää The bank accidentally installed the woman’s rights in another client’s account – As a result, the drunken crowd began to transfer a ton of money to themselves

Nordea mistakenly installed a passcode application related to another client’s account for her client, a woman born in 1981.

The woman transferred money to her account with an app from another client’s account. The act brought the woman unconditional imprisonment, which she can serve as a community service.

Proceedings set off when a woman born in 1981 was doing business at a Nordea branch. There, the bank mistakenly installed a passcode application related to another client’s account on a woman’s phone.

The woman then transferred EUR 4,550 from another client’s account to her own account. The funds were lost.

The woman also transferred EUR 3,793 from another client’s account to a man born in 1981. The woman handed over the passcode application she received for the transfer, and the man made the transfer with the app. These funds were also lost.

In addition, the woman transferred EUR 3,500 to the account of a man born in 1988. This money was also lost.

The transfers took place in Hyvinkää in March 2018.

Born in 1981, the woman denied using another client’s passcode app with men. The woman also denied having handed over a payment instrument or passcode application for use by men.

The woman admitted to making a transfer of € 4,550 to her own accounts. He said when he made the transfers he thought they were his own funds. For other transfers, the woman said she was unaware.

Woman said he was “really drunk” at the time of the transfers. He said he did not remember the events terribly. The woman stated that she had sometimes seen a man born in 1988, but otherwise did not know him before. The man, born in 1981, was not known to the woman.

The man, born in 1981, also said he was heavily drunk at the time of the transfers. He claimed to have been somewhere in Korso, Vantaa, but the place was not an apartment.

According to the man, a woman outside had asked to be allowed to transfer money to the man’s account and withdraw money from there. The man said he had received a reward of a few tens of euros for the transfers. He could not remember the exact amount, because, in his own words, he had lived a fierce time at the time. The man had not remembered at that point whether it was legal money.

The man could not say whether the woman requesting the transfers in the courtroom was accused of being a woman born in 1981.

The man, born in 1988, denied working with the woman. The man said he had not received the passcode application from the woman to use and had not used the application.

The court found it undisputed that someone had made a transfer to the account of a man born in 1988 and withdrawn funds therefrom. The man had no recollection of how the money would have been withdrawn from his account.

Eastern Uusimaa the district court sentenced the woman, born in 1981, to six months’ absolute imprisonment for aggravated payment fraud, which could alternatively be served as 180 hours of community service.

The woman had previously been sentenced twice to probation, and the crime now convicted occurred during the probationary period of the latter sentence. The woman was also sentenced to pay the state 80 euros in damages.

The woman was ordered to pay Nordea EUR 10,843 in compensation, together with default interest. Of this amount, a woman and a man born in 1988 were jointly and severally ordered to pay EUR 3,500. The woman and the man born in 1981 pay EUR 3 793 jointly and severally.

In The 1981-born man and the 1988-born man were both fined € 480 for money laundering and € 80 for state compensation.

The woman appealed the district court’s verdict to the Court of Appeal.

The Helsinki Court of Appeal mitigated the verdict with its decision of 15 October. The Court of Appeal mitigated the criminal title as a means of payment fraud. The court sentenced the woman to four months in absolute prison, which can be completed as 120 hours of community service.

The judgment can be appealed to the Supreme Court.