HS Hyvinkää Taxi cartel revealed in Hyvinkää: Entrepreneurs secretly agree on a “gentlemen’s agreement” on how to operate the posts

A taxi cartel was revealed in Hyvinkää. Local taxi operators were prohibited from “gentlemen’s agreements,” says the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Well taxi operators operating in the area have been guilty of prohibited cartel activities. The action against the Competition Act began in early 2017, says the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) in a press release published on Tuesday, 11 May.

According to the KKV, local taxi operators had drawn up a “gentlemen’s agreement”. Under the agreement, outside of their own driving shift, taxi operators will not drive to taxi ranks to wait for customers.

“In its decision of 6 May 2021, KKV considered that this was a cartel prohibited by the Competition Act and refused to continue the proceedings,” KKV states in the press release.

Provided Taxi operators in Hyvinkää continue to operate illegally despite the ban, and may face a penalty payment of EUR 1,700–17,200. The amount of the fine depends on the turnover of the taxi company.

According to some taxi operators, this activity would have already ceased. However, in the opinion of KKV, there is insufficient evidence of this.

Cartels are banned in most countries because they are considered harmful to customers. They can have an impact on both the price level and, for example, supply.

However, according to KKV, the activities of Hyvinkää taxi operators have been so small and local that they have not been very important for the entire taxi market.