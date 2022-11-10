HS Hyvinkää | Passersby mourned when the decorative bear disappeared from the roundabout – Now it has been returned to its place

The bear cub ornament that disappeared from the Hyvinkää roundabout has returned to its home. Animal-themed light decorations can be admired in various parts of Hyvinkää.

In October The animal-themed light decorations that appeared in various parts of Hyvinkää aroused great admiration on social media, among others.

Soon, one of the bear cub decorations on the roundabout near the Swiss outdoor recreation area disappeared. Many suspected that it had been stolen.

Fortunately, the little bear cub was only to be repaired. Hyvinkää’s electrical contractor Anssi Juntunen told HS at the timethat during the installation of the light decorations, it was noticed that some of the bear cub’s LED lights were dark.

Now the bear cub has returned to its home in the company of the other bears of the roundabout. The fault was fixed, and according to Juntunen, the installation on Tuesday went well this time.

The city of Hyvinkää has received a lot of positive feedback about the decorations installed to delight the citizens. There are about ten of them in three different roundabouts in different parts of Hyvinkää.

In addition to bears, you can spot bunnies, foxes and reindeer in the cityscape.

