HS Hyvinkää Nea Välske took a fatal delusion and ended up on call – Now she is looking for three unknown passers-by who saved her

Nea Välske injured herself after stepping on the lid of a well sunk into a pit. Then, out of nowhere, helpful townspeople appeared.

Hyvinkääläinen Nea Välske left on Monday morning before eleven o’clock towards the shopping center Willa. The journey was short, and at half-past twelve he was enrolled in the hospital emergency room.

Thanks for the quick help, there are unknown passers-by that Välske has not reached to date.

On the way to the shopping center, to the parties on the corner of old Anttila, Välske’s step suddenly went astray. On the road was a manhole cover sunk into a pit, into which Välske sprained his ankle, lost his balance, and fell on his ankle with all his weight.

At first, Välskee did not feel that the situation had happened badly. He cursed his broken pants and sprained ankle he had had problems with before.

Passers-by however, found that not everything was fine.

“I remember the man first came to ask if I needed help or an ambulance.”

Välsken felt that an ambulance was not needed. As he tried to get up, his ears began to ring and his eyes blur. Dizziness and vomiting.

He stopped at the scene to help two more passers-by. One of them called the ambulance. One of the helpers had to continue his journey after making sure the others would stay with Välske to wait for help.

When the ambulance came, Välske got to knock with one foot into the ambulance in the paramedics’ hand pen.

The rest of the flash was spent on call. He received painkillers and eventually got to a doctor and an x-ray.

The right knee had opened in the fall. The left ankle was broken again and it was plastered.

Välske got home the same day. The pains remain under control with painkillers, but so far little weight can be reserved for the left leg.

Later Välske posted a picture of his plastered leg on the Facebook group of the people of Hinkää. In the picture, he wanted to thank three unknown donors.

“Thank you for not listening to the stubborn and that [ambulanssin] you called, ”he wrote. Välske hopes the thanks will reach the donors, but he doesn’t know if they’ve seen the release.

“ “You should never be left staring, photographing or laughing at a person who has had an accident or illness.”

Blink according to Monday’s crash was by no means the most serious accident he has had. What is worrying is that help has not always come even when asked for it. Välske suffers from epilepsy, and sometimes an epileptic seizure may come unexpectedly when moving in public places.

“There have also been situations when I received an epileptic fit, for example, someone he knows socially, and [tuttu] would have really longed for help and even asked for it. At that point, we have walked past because there has already been help. ”

He has also heard from his loved ones that instead of helping, people have been left staring at his scenes.

“Once I heard the youth even described a situation where I had a seizure and where guards and paramedics helped.”

Välske says that sometimes he also encounters nasty laughter after the scenes. Working among paramedics, security guards, or sales staff, he may not yet properly understand where he is and what has happened. He estimates that it may seem to outsiders that he is drunk.

On Monday passers-by act according to Välske in an exemplary manner. He hopes that more and more passers-by would offer their help to strangers in need.

“If you don’t know what to do, you might want to call the emergency number. We will advise from there. One should never be left staring, photographing or laughing at a person who has had an accident or illness, ”he says.

If there is clearly enough help already available, it is polite to skip the scene as soon as possible.

For example, there can be many reasons behind unconsciousness. If unconsciousness is related to a disease, the cause may be found in the wrists of the unconscious.

“There may be a piece of jewelry, a bracelet, or a tattoo that tells of some illness. I always have an epilepsy bracelet or jewelry on my wrist, ”says Välske.