HS Hyvinkää Man convicted of gross sexual offenses against children in Mäntsälä – Pressured victims by promising them kittens

The man was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for two aggravated sexual exploitations of a child. The appeal to the Court of Appeal did not change the verdict.

In Mäntsälä the resident man was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for aggravated sexual offenses against children.

The man, born in 1963, targeted two elementary school girls. The acts took place between 2009 and 2014 outside and on the property where the man lived.

The perpetrator, as well as the children and their parents, were already familiar to each other. To protect victims, the HS does not publish the name of the convicted person.

The first the victim’s man transported the planted spruces to a growing field where he told the girl to undress. The man told him that undressing was necessary so that deer and deer would not smell the girl.

The man also undressed himself and forced the victim to satisfy him by hand. In addition to this, the man repeatedly showed the victim porn magazines on his property. While watching porn magazines, the man promised kittens to the victim.

Man denied in court the events. According to him, the girl swarmed ant nests in the field and was bitten by ants, at which point the girl took off her clothes. According to him, the man himself was at the same time doing smuggling in the field, and the situation did not involve anything sexual.

In addition, the man denied showing that he had shown anyone pornography magazines. He said children may have seen car magazines on his property with underdressed women.

Second the victim became a victim of repeated crimes on the man’s property.

Among other things, the man transported the girl to a building in the yard where she promised the kittens to the victim if the girl showed the man her genitals. In addition, the man showed the person concerned porn magazines and forcibly held him by the hair.

The man also forced the victim to satisfy him by hand and threatened to kill the girl’s parents if he told anyone about the events.

The man committed similar crimes against the girl about 20 times. He transported the girl time and time again, forcing and tearing down the building where the acts took place.

The man claimed that the victims ‘accounts were invented in the hope that the victims’ mothers would receive money from the man in the hope of compensation. The man had reportedly had very bad distances to the mother of another victim already. However, the man’s explanation did not go through in the district court, but the court found the victims’ accounts to be credible and consistent.

Man was sentenced in district court to two years and six months in prison for two aggravated sexual exploitations of a child. He will also have to pay compensation to the victims for suffering and temporary harm in the form of a mental disorder, totaling € 30,000.

The man appealed to the Court of Appeal, demanding a commutation of the criminal offenses, a conditional sentence and a reduction in the amounts of damages.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal clarified some parts of the judgment in its decision, but kept the judgment practically unchanged.