HS Hyvinkää “It was unfortunate that we had to be fired” – The mayor of Hyvinkää faced a difficult situation just before he retired

Well mayor Jyrki Mattila will retire at the beginning of December. He will resign as mayor as early as the end of May and will hold accrued holidays and vacations.

Mattila started as the mayor of Hyvinkää from the beginning of 2016, before that he had been the mayor’s office since 2013. Prior to his replacement, Mattila led the Hyvinkää Technology and Environmental Division for ten years.

The question of what has been Mattila’s best moment during his time as mayor makes him think for a moment.

“I wouldn’t raise a single issue,” Mattila begins.

“I am pleased that the decision-making cultural works well in Hyvinkää. This is not a one man show, but together we have achieved good. For example, in crisis conditions, there has been a unified view of where the city of Hyvinkää is being taken. ”

The saddest thing During his term as mayor, Mattila highlights the redundancies made due to the rebalancing of Hyvinkää’s economy.

“It was unfortunate that we had to lay off employees in the city of Hyvinkää. That is not the norm in the public sector. ”

According to Mattila’s estimate, Hyvinkää will have to lay off more than a dozen city employees. The exact number of redundancies is not known, as the implementation of the economic rebalancing program is under way. Some of the redundancies have taken place, some will take place in the near future.

At the end of February, the Hyvinkää city government decided to declare the position of mayor to be applied for. The city government also decided to appoint a working group to prepare for the election of a mayor.