HS Hyvinkää In Hyvinkää, the afternoon temperature rises from yesterday to nine degrees, the day is rainless

In the afternoon Warmer weather is promised for Hyvinkää than yesterday.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute predicts that at three o’clock the temperature will be nine degrees Celsius, compared to six degrees yesterday at the same time. Due to wind or humidity, the temperature feels cooler. The highest temperature of the day is 9 degrees and the lowest -1 degrees, the weather forecast estimates.

The wind is moderate. The day is rainless or mostly rainless.

See the rain radar image for more information on rainfall.

The text has been produced programmatically on the basis of data from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.