HS Hyvinkää Iltalehti: Hyvinkää shooter escaped from prison – broke his pledge and did not return to Suomenlinna open prison

The director of security at the Penitentiary confirms that one prisoner has severed his hostage and failed to return from leave. It is not known from the penitentiary institution whether this is a person who shot people in Hyvinkää in 2012.

One the prisoner severed his supervision and did not return from vacation to Suomenlinna Open Prison. According to Iltalehti it would have killed two people in Hyvinkää in 2012 and injured several Eero Hiltunen.

Director of Security at the Penitentiary Ari Juuti confirms to HS that one prisoner has severed his prison and failed to return to open prison. Whether it is Hiltunen, Juuti does not comment.

“This is now being investigated by the police. I can confirm that there has been no return from holiday and the headband has been severed. ”

According to Juut, breaking the control band is very rare.

Iltalehti according to the information, Hiltunen would have left the Hyvinkää region.

Hiltunen shot people from the roof of an apartment building in Hyvinkää in 2012. The shooting killed two people and injured seven.

The Hyvinkää District Court sentenced Hiltunen to life imprisonment for two murders, seven attempted murders and causing danger.

